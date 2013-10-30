Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Menveo (Meningococcal Vaccines) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Menveo (Meningococcal Vaccines) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Meningococcal disease is an acute infection caused by the gram-negative bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. Its rapid onset and severity of symptoms makes prompt and effective diagnosis and treatment nearly impossible. For these reasons the meningococcal disease space is dominated by vaccines.



Menveo (Meningococcal groups A, C, Y, W-135 oligosaccharide diphtheria CRM197 conjugate vaccine) is Novartis tetravalent conjugate vaccine licensed in the US, EU, Australia, and Brazil to protect against four serogroups of N. meningitidis (A, C, Y, W-135) that cause meningococcal disease in children, adolescents, and adults. Approved in 2010 for all markets in this report, Menveo was the second tetravalent conjugate vaccine to enter the market in US and Australia and the first to enter the 5EU markets.



Scope



- Overview of Meningococcal disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Menveo including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Menveo for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia and Brazil.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for meningococcal vaccines

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Menveo performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Menveo from 2012-2022 in top nine countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil and China)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145090/menveo-meningococcal-vaccines-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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