Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Is Streamed Live by Roxworld.TV

Palm Beach Gardens, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, also known as New York Fashion Week, is one of the biggest fashion events in the world. Held semi-annually in February and September, it is one of four fashion weeks in the world.



At Roxworld.TV, everything from fashion to sports is a priority. Key features of the website include celebrity news, interviews, a shop, and a blog. Roxworld.TV’s employees often travel the globe to find the latest trends in different countries as a part of their commitment to keeping their viewers up to date with the world.



Recently, Roxworld.tv decided to bring the best of New York City to their viewers by streaming the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week live on their website.



“We are the first ever multi-channel television network to provide live streaming video of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week,” said Roxanna Cella, president of Roxworld.TV.



At this year’s Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, well known designers are showcasing their Fall 2013 collections. The designer shows that will be included on Roxworld.TV’s live stream include BCBGMAXAZRIA, Betsey Johnson, Badgley Mischka, Nautica, Vega Wang, Michael Kors, Milly by Michelle Smith, Anna Sui, Zang Toi, Lacoste, and Nicole Miller.



The Mercedes Benz Fashion Week is not just about clothes. Brands such as Maybelline and Tresemme will also make an appearance, featuring the best cutting-edge makeup and hair in the business.



Fashion Week is an opportunity to see what fashion gurus across the world are introducing for Spring, Summer, and Fall.



“Every spring the women of New York leave their foolish choices of their past behind and look forward to the future,” states an article on the Roxworld.TV’s website. “Instead of waiting for magazines to print what everyone is wearing, watch it for yourself.”



About Roxworld.TV

Roxworld.TV is a multi-channel network that covers the globe with the latest news in fashion to gourmet, pets to sports, and everything celebrity. The network offers their viewers the opportunity to be up to date on the most current trends and events, and travels the world to find the latest trends and unique items that viewers cannot find anywhere else. Roxworld.TV brings the best of the world to Palm Beach and the best of Palm Beach to the world. For more information, please visit http://blog.roxworld.tv/watch-mercedes-benz-fashion-week-new-york-live/