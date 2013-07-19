The Much Anticipated Mercedes Benz E-Class Arrives in India, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Recently, the luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz rolled out its brand new entry level E-Class sedan tagged at a starting price of 41.5 lacs, reports Economic Times dated 25th June 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that this new generation vehicle of Mercedes-Benz E-Class is everything that an auto fanatic would expect this executive luxury car to be like looks-wise and otherwise as well.



Gaadi.com also feels that the brand new E-Class will be made available in three new variants. The E200 CGI petrol model will cost 41.5 lacs whereas the E250 CDI will be tagged at 44.48 lacs and a special launch edition will be available for 49.9 lacs.



Also, the E-Class buyers will be made available with a choice of grille that comes with the Central Star design for the first time. On the interiors, the upholstery is done with Nappa leather and the vehicle also exhibits a panoramic sunroof, according to the reports of the Economic Times.



Performance-wise, the E-Class features a 2.2L 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates a peak power of 204 PS and a peak torque of 500Nm. The all new E-Class edition will offer a safety feature combination that will include eight airbags and standard pre-safe technologies. Also, the car will feature brake assist structure, acceleration skid control, electronic stability program and an active bonnet mechanism.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Mercedes Benz E-Class can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



