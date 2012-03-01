Merchant Account Company Electronic Transfer, Inc. Launches Credit Card Processing Article Site

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2012 -- Electronic Transfer, Inc. is now offering an informative article marketing resource site for merchant accounts, merchant services and credit card processing.



In today's internet information age your online presence is not only sufficient to make profit. If you want to achieve online success your businesses needs continuous promotion.



Article submission refers to the submission of articles to the article directories to get hyperlinks from websites who wants to publish your content. It makes your website content rich as well as bringing back links for you. Article Submission can be used to catapult your website to the higher rankings in the search engines. The most striking feature about article submission is free, simple and easy for even a novice. One should need not to be a SEO expert for article submission process. The process is so simple and least time consuming that any unprofessional can do it with negligible efforts.



There are hundreds of articles directories publishing articles online and are either paid or free of cost. Online article submission sites are an interesting business model in this Internet Information Age to achieve your goals from the internet marketing.



Electronic Transfer, Inc. is a A+ Better Business Bureau Member 23 Year Old Credit Card Processing Company offering businesses a merchant account and the ability to accept credit cards.



They specialize in Internet Merchant Accounts, Internet Credit Card Processing, and ACH/Check payment processing services.



ETI also offers a full range of payment systems including Card-Swipe Terminals, Receipt Printers, Wireless Credit Card Terminals, Cell Phone Payment Systems, and POS Systems. ETI also owns its own secure Payment Gateway called www.FastCharge.com



For more information, visit ETI’s web site at www.elctronictransfer.com or call 1-800-757-5453