Merchant Account Deals Offers New Solution to Reduce Fees

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- A new online service, which allows merchants to compare different merchant account deals and electronic merchant services such as Point of Sale (POS), is now available to help save merchants money and time. The new online service allows users to quickly compare the prices and services of hundreds of top merchant account providers, to find the best deal for their business.



"There are hundreds of merchant services out there, all offering different pricing plans and schemes. So for many businesses choosing the optimal solution is often very time consuming." says a company spokesperson John Morre, "We designed Merchant Account Deals, to help businesses to find the optimal solution. Cost, while important is not the only metric for measuring suitability. Many of the lowest cost providers for example don?t have mobile solutions, but some businesses require mobile solutions."



Poor merchant account deals have been cited in numerous publications for costing small and medium sized businesses a great deal of money, and extracting billions from the American economy. The merchant services provided by Merchant Account Deals include turnkey solutions for businesses already processing transactions to switch to other providers saving them money and improving their service.



About Merchant Account Deals

Merchant Account Deals (merchant-account-deals.com) is an online provider of merchant services, offering viable alternatives to nationwide banks, which charge higher rates for the same services. The processing centers offered by merchant account deals are targeted at a variety of small and medium sized businesses. Services provided include free merchant account setup, free gateway setup, free reprogramming, and free online reporting.



For more information, please contact:



John Morre

9921 Carmel Mtn Rd Suite 212

San Diego, CA 92129

T: 855-305-0133

E: support@merchant-account-deals.com

http://merchant-account-deals.com/