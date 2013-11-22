Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Merchant Funded Rewards- Competitive Landscape market report to its offering

With the emergence of payment cards and their increasing adoption by consumers and acceptance by merchants, banks and other cards issuers have been making significant efforts to make consumers use their cards over those of their competitors. In line with this, banks have been at the forefront in issuing cards with benefits and features offered through loyalty programs. These programs allow banks to distinguish their products from the basic services offered by competitors by offering attractive deals in a variety of product categories. However, it has become apparent that bank-funded reward and loyalty programs have lost value and impact, from both the banks and consumers points of view. Banks and card issuers have introduced similar loyalty programs in the recent past, which have become mutually almost indistinguishable. This has compelled banks to carry out other expensive promotional initiatives to set themselves apart. Banks and other card issuers have also realized the benefits of merchant-funded loyalty programs and consider these programs as replacements for traditional loyalty programs.



Scope

This report profiles major players active in the value chain of merchant-funded loyalty programs



Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into creating and improving a merchant-funded rewards model

Gain an understanding of industry best practice

Identify the leading players in the market



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146667/merchant-funded-rewards-competitive-landscape.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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