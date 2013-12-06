"Merchant Funded Rewards- Competitive Landscape" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Merchant Funded Rewards- Competitive Landscape"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- With the emergence of payment cards and their increasing adoption by consumers and acceptance by merchants, banks and other cards issuers have been making significant efforts to make consumers use their cards over those of their competitors. In line with this, banks have been at the forefront in issuing cards with benefits and features offered through loyalty programs. These programs allow banks to distinguish their products from the basic services offered by competitors by offering attractive deals in a variety of product categories. However, it has become apparent that bank-funded reward and loyalty programs have lost value and impact, from both the banks' and consumers' points of view. Banks and card issuers have introduced similar loyalty programs in the recent past, which have become mutually almost indistinguishable. This has compelled banks to carry out other expensive promotional initiatives to set themselves apart. Banks and other card issuers have also realized the benefits of merchant-funded loyalty programs and consider these programs as replacements for traditional loyalty programs.
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Scope
This report profiles major players active in the value chain of merchant-funded loyalty programs
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insights into creating and improving a merchant-funded rewards model
- Gain an understanding of industry best practice
- Identify the leading players in the market
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