Merchant Hydrogen Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Merchant Hydrogen Industry



Description



Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Merchant Hydrogen -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024" To Its Research Database



Merchant hydrogen, the focus of this report, includes all hydrogen produced by one company for sale to another. The merchant hydrogen industry provides hydrogen used in industrial processes, including processes for the manufacture of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, plastics, metals, agricultural fertilizer, pharmaceuticals and food oil products. Other uses in areas such as food and semiconductor manufacturing, for example, while important, require much smaller volumes of hydrogen. Merchant hydrogen providers also serve emerging energy or fuel applications for transportation, although at present this market is quite small.



Total annual U.S. production of merchant hydrogen was over REDACTED in 2017. In comparison, the total world production of merchant hydrogen was nearly REDACTED. BCC Research forecasts that U.S. production of merchant hydrogen will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED, approaching REDACTED by 2023. Globally, merchant hydrogen production is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, reaching more than REDACTED by 2023.



Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3570523-merchant-hydrogen-industrial-gas-and-energy-markets



Report Scope:



This BCC Research study focuses on key hydrogen technologies and applications. It provides data about the size and growth of both captive and merchant hydrogen markets, lists company profiles and discusses patent trends and industry trends. Cutting-edge developments, research priorities and potential business opportunities are a key focus.



The report includes the following -

- Investigation and assessment of the future use of merchant hydrogen as an industrial gas and the roles likely played by the emerging hydrogen energy market.

- Analysis of trends in the market, with data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and projected compound annual growth rates through 2023.

- An overview of the structure of the industry and extensive company profiles of the leading organizations.

- Detailed analyses of research focus, end-use markets and production technologies.

- Analysis of patent and intellectual property activity.



Report Includes:



- 29 data tables and 12 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for merchant hydrogen

- Analysis of trends in the market, with data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and projected compound annual growth rates through 2023.

- Coverage of cutting-edge development areas such as biological processing and localized production, research focus, end-use markets, and production technologies

- Assessment of patent and intellectual property (IP) activities

- Evaluation of the future use of merchant hydrogen and on-site distributed generation

- Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including Airgas, Inc., Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Linde AG and Praxair, Inc.



Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3570523-merchant-hydrogen-industrial-gas-and-energy-markets



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Global Merchant Hydrogen Markets

Chapter 5 U.S. Merchant Hydrogen Demand

Chapter 6 U.S. Merchant Production

Chapter 7 Merchant Hydrogen Technology Development

Chapter 8 Merchant Hydrogen Delivery Modes

Chapter 9 Hydrogen Storage

Chapter 10 Patents

Chapter 11 Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Engineering Services

AMEC FOSTER WHEELER LTD.

TECHNIPFMC

UHDE GMBH

Industrial Gas Providers

AIRGAS, INC.

AIR LIQUIDE

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.

EQUISTAR CHEMICALS LP

GENERAL HYDROGEN CORP.

IWATANI INTERNATIONAL CORP.

LINDE AG

PRAXAIR, INC.

SINOPEC

UNITED HYDROGEN GROUP

Refiners and Refineries

AMEC FOSTER WHEELER LTD.

ANDEAVOR

BP PLC

CHEVRON CORP.

CONOCOPHILLIPS

EXXON MOBIL CORP.

FLINT HILLS RESOURCES

MARKWEST JAVELINA

MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

SHELL DEER PARK REFINING

VALERO ENERGY CORP.

Fuel Cells

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS

BLOOM ENERGY CORP.

CERAMATEC

FUEL CELL ENERGY, INC.

HYDROGENICS CORP.

MITSUBISHI HITACHI POWER SYSTEMS LTD.

PLUG POWER LLC

Vehicles

ASIA PACIFIC FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

HYUNDAI MOTORS

MAGNA STEYR AG & CO. KG

MERITOR, INC.

TOYOTA MOTORS

US FUEL CELL

Electrolyzers and Distributed Reformers

ACTA SPA

INTELLIGENT ENERGY

ITM POWER PLC

NEL HYDROGEN AS

NUVERA FUEL CELLS LLC

PROTON ONSITE, INC.

Hydrogen Purification and Sensors

ELEMENT ONE

H2SCAN

HY9 CORP.

MAKEL ENGINEERING, INC.

MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY AND RESEARCH, INC.

XEBEC ADSORPTION, INC.

Catalysts

ACTA SPA

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND CO.

HALDOR TOPSOE A/S

MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY AND RESEARCH, INC.

NANOMIX, INC

Storage

PLASTIC OMNIUM GROUP

QUANTUM FUEL SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGIES WORLDWIDE, INC.

LUXFER GROUP LTD.

TOSHIBA CORP.

Start-Ups and R&D

ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP.

ALUMIFUEL POWER CORP.

BATELLE MEMORIAL INSTITUTE

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY CORP.

EPRIDA TECHNOLOGIES

ETUDES CHEMIQUES ET PHYSIQUES SARL

GAS TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE

GENERAL ATOMICS

HCE LLC

HTC PURENERGY

INNOVATEK, INC.

JETSTREAM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

MO-SCI CORP.

NATIONAL CENTER FOR HYDROGEN TECHNOLOGY

POWERTECH LABS, INC.

SECAT, INC.

SOTACARBO SPA

YANGTZE ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Chapter 12 Appendix: Glossary and Acronyms



Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3570523



Continued...







Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)