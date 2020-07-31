Merchant Hydrogen Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Merchant Hydrogen -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
Description
Merchant hydrogen, the focus of this report, includes all hydrogen produced by one company for sale to another. The merchant hydrogen industry provides hydrogen used in industrial processes, including processes for the manufacture of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, plastics, metals, agricultural fertilizer, pharmaceuticals and food oil products. Other uses in areas such as food and semiconductor manufacturing, for example, while important, require much smaller volumes of hydrogen. Merchant hydrogen providers also serve emerging energy or fuel applications for transportation, although at present this market is quite small.
Total annual U.S. production of merchant hydrogen was over REDACTED in 2017. In comparison, the total world production of merchant hydrogen was nearly REDACTED. BCC Research forecasts that U.S. production of merchant hydrogen will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED, approaching REDACTED by 2023. Globally, merchant hydrogen production is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, reaching more than REDACTED by 2023.
Report Scope:
This BCC Research study focuses on key hydrogen technologies and applications. It provides data about the size and growth of both captive and merchant hydrogen markets, lists company profiles and discusses patent trends and industry trends. Cutting-edge developments, research priorities and potential business opportunities are a key focus.
The report includes the following -
- Investigation and assessment of the future use of merchant hydrogen as an industrial gas and the roles likely played by the emerging hydrogen energy market.
- Analysis of trends in the market, with data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and projected compound annual growth rates through 2023.
- An overview of the structure of the industry and extensive company profiles of the leading organizations.
- Detailed analyses of research focus, end-use markets and production technologies.
- Analysis of patent and intellectual property activity.
Report Includes:
- 29 data tables and 12 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for merchant hydrogen
- Analysis of trends in the market, with data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and projected compound annual growth rates through 2023.
- Coverage of cutting-edge development areas such as biological processing and localized production, research focus, end-use markets, and production technologies
- Assessment of patent and intellectual property (IP) activities
- Evaluation of the future use of merchant hydrogen and on-site distributed generation
- Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including Airgas, Inc., Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Linde AG and Praxair, Inc.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Merchant Hydrogen Markets
Chapter 5 U.S. Merchant Hydrogen Demand
Chapter 6 U.S. Merchant Production
Chapter 7 Merchant Hydrogen Technology Development
Chapter 8 Merchant Hydrogen Delivery Modes
Chapter 9 Hydrogen Storage
Chapter 10 Patents
Chapter 11 Industry Structure and Company Profiles
Engineering Services
AMEC FOSTER WHEELER LTD.
TECHNIPFMC
UHDE GMBH
Industrial Gas Providers
AIRGAS, INC.
AIR LIQUIDE
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.
EQUISTAR CHEMICALS LP
GENERAL HYDROGEN CORP.
IWATANI INTERNATIONAL CORP.
LINDE AG
PRAXAIR, INC.
SINOPEC
UNITED HYDROGEN GROUP
Refiners and Refineries
AMEC FOSTER WHEELER LTD.
ANDEAVOR
BP PLC
CHEVRON CORP.
CONOCOPHILLIPS
EXXON MOBIL CORP.
FLINT HILLS RESOURCES
MARKWEST JAVELINA
MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
SHELL DEER PARK REFINING
VALERO ENERGY CORP.
Fuel Cells
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS
BLOOM ENERGY CORP.
CERAMATEC
FUEL CELL ENERGY, INC.
HYDROGENICS CORP.
MITSUBISHI HITACHI POWER SYSTEMS LTD.
PLUG POWER LLC
Vehicles
ASIA PACIFIC FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
HYUNDAI MOTORS
MAGNA STEYR AG & CO. KG
MERITOR, INC.
TOYOTA MOTORS
US FUEL CELL
Electrolyzers and Distributed Reformers
ACTA SPA
INTELLIGENT ENERGY
ITM POWER PLC
NEL HYDROGEN AS
NUVERA FUEL CELLS LLC
PROTON ONSITE, INC.
Hydrogen Purification and Sensors
ELEMENT ONE
H2SCAN
HY9 CORP.
MAKEL ENGINEERING, INC.
MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY AND RESEARCH, INC.
XEBEC ADSORPTION, INC.
Catalysts
ACTA SPA
E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND CO.
HALDOR TOPSOE A/S
MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY AND RESEARCH, INC.
NANOMIX, INC
Storage
PLASTIC OMNIUM GROUP
QUANTUM FUEL SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGIES WORLDWIDE, INC.
LUXFER GROUP LTD.
TOSHIBA CORP.
Start-Ups and R&D
ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP.
ALUMIFUEL POWER CORP.
BATELLE MEMORIAL INSTITUTE
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY CORP.
EPRIDA TECHNOLOGIES
ETUDES CHEMIQUES ET PHYSIQUES SARL
GAS TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE
GENERAL ATOMICS
HCE LLC
HTC PURENERGY
INNOVATEK, INC.
JETSTREAM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
MO-SCI CORP.
NATIONAL CENTER FOR HYDROGEN TECHNOLOGY
POWERTECH LABS, INC.
SECAT, INC.
SOTACARBO SPA
YANGTZE ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Chapter 12 Appendix: Glossary and Acronyms
