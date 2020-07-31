WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Merchant Hydrogen Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Merchant Hydrogen -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

 

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Merchant Hydrogen Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Merchant Hydrogen -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024" To Its Research Database

Merchant hydrogen, the focus of this report, includes all hydrogen produced by one company for sale to another. The merchant hydrogen industry provides hydrogen used in industrial processes, including processes for the manufacture of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, plastics, metals, agricultural fertilizer, pharmaceuticals and food oil products. Other uses in areas such as food and semiconductor manufacturing, for example, while important, require much smaller volumes of hydrogen. Merchant hydrogen providers also serve emerging energy or fuel applications for transportation, although at present this market is quite small.

Total annual U.S. production of merchant hydrogen was over REDACTED in 2017. In comparison, the total world production of merchant hydrogen was nearly REDACTED. BCC Research forecasts that U.S. production of merchant hydrogen will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED, approaching REDACTED by 2023. Globally, merchant hydrogen production is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, reaching more than REDACTED by 2023.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3570523-merchant-hydrogen-industrial-gas-and-energy-markets

Report Scope:

This BCC Research study focuses on key hydrogen technologies and applications. It provides data about the size and growth of both captive and merchant hydrogen markets, lists company profiles and discusses patent trends and industry trends. Cutting-edge developments, research priorities and potential business opportunities are a key focus.

The report includes the following - 
- Investigation and assessment of the future use of merchant hydrogen as an industrial gas and the roles likely played by the emerging hydrogen energy market. 
- Analysis of trends in the market, with data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and projected compound annual growth rates through 2023. 
- An overview of the structure of the industry and extensive company profiles of the leading organizations. 
- Detailed analyses of research focus, end-use markets and production technologies. 
- Analysis of patent and intellectual property activity.

Report Includes:

- 29 data tables and 12 additional tables 
- An overview of the global market for merchant hydrogen 
- Analysis of trends in the market, with data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and projected compound annual growth rates through 2023. 
- Coverage of cutting-edge development areas such as biological processing and localized production, research focus, end-use markets, and production technologies 
- Assessment of patent and intellectual property (IP) activities 
- Evaluation of the future use of merchant hydrogen and on-site distributed generation 
- Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including Airgas, Inc., Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Linde AG and Praxair, Inc.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3570523-merchant-hydrogen-industrial-gas-and-energy-markets

Table of Contents 

Chapter 1 Introduction 
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights 
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background 
Chapter 4 Global Merchant Hydrogen Markets 
Chapter 5 U.S. Merchant Hydrogen Demand 
Chapter 6 U.S. Merchant Production 
Chapter 7 Merchant Hydrogen Technology Development 
Chapter 8 Merchant Hydrogen Delivery Modes 
Chapter 9 Hydrogen Storage 
Chapter 10 Patents 
Chapter 11 Industry Structure and Company Profiles 
Engineering Services 
AMEC FOSTER WHEELER LTD. 
TECHNIPFMC 
UHDE GMBH 
Industrial Gas Providers 
AIRGAS, INC. 
AIR LIQUIDE 
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC. 
EQUISTAR CHEMICALS LP 
GENERAL HYDROGEN CORP. 
IWATANI INTERNATIONAL CORP. 
LINDE AG 
PRAXAIR, INC. 
SINOPEC 
UNITED HYDROGEN GROUP 
Refiners and Refineries 
AMEC FOSTER WHEELER LTD. 
ANDEAVOR 
BP PLC 
CHEVRON CORP. 
CONOCOPHILLIPS 
EXXON MOBIL CORP. 
FLINT HILLS RESOURCES 
MARKWEST JAVELINA 
MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC 
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 
SHELL DEER PARK REFINING 
VALERO ENERGY CORP. 
Fuel Cells 
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS 
BLOOM ENERGY CORP. 
CERAMATEC 
FUEL CELL ENERGY, INC. 
HYDROGENICS CORP. 
MITSUBISHI HITACHI POWER SYSTEMS LTD. 
PLUG POWER LLC 
Vehicles 
ASIA PACIFIC FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. 
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 
HYUNDAI MOTORS 
MAGNA STEYR AG & CO. KG 
MERITOR, INC. 
TOYOTA MOTORS 
US FUEL CELL 
Electrolyzers and Distributed Reformers 
ACTA SPA 
INTELLIGENT ENERGY 
ITM POWER PLC 
NEL HYDROGEN AS 
NUVERA FUEL CELLS LLC 
PROTON ONSITE, INC. 
Hydrogen Purification and Sensors 
ELEMENT ONE 
H2SCAN 
HY9 CORP. 
MAKEL ENGINEERING, INC. 
MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY AND RESEARCH, INC. 
XEBEC ADSORPTION, INC. 
Catalysts 
ACTA SPA 
E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND CO. 
HALDOR TOPSOE A/S 
MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY AND RESEARCH, INC. 
NANOMIX, INC 
Storage 
PLASTIC OMNIUM GROUP 
QUANTUM FUEL SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGIES WORLDWIDE, INC. 
LUXFER GROUP LTD. 
TOSHIBA CORP. 
Start-Ups and R&D 
ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. 
ALUMIFUEL POWER CORP. 
BATELLE MEMORIAL INSTITUTE 
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY CORP. 
EPRIDA TECHNOLOGIES 
ETUDES CHEMIQUES ET PHYSIQUES SARL 
GAS TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE 
GENERAL ATOMICS 
HCE LLC 
HTC PURENERGY 
INNOVATEK, INC. 
JETSTREAM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 
MO-SCI CORP. 
NATIONAL CENTER FOR HYDROGEN TECHNOLOGY 
POWERTECH LABS, INC. 
SECAT, INC. 
SOTACARBO SPA 
YANGTZE ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 
Chapter 12 Appendix: Glossary and Acronyms

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3570523

Continued...                       

 

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

Source: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Posted Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT - Permalink

 