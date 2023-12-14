Merchant Service Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2030 : Stripe, Global Payments, Verifone Systems, PayPal

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Merchant Service Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Merchant Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



PayPal Holdings Inc. (United States), Square, Inc. (United States), Adyen N.V. (Netherlands), Global Payments Inc. (United States), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), Stripe Inc. (Ireland), Worldline SA (France), First Data Corporation (United States), Ingenico Group SA (United States) and Verifone Systems Inc. (United States)



Scope of the Report of Merchant Service

Merchant services refer to the range of financial services that businesses use to manage their payment transactions. These services allow merchants to accept various payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and other electronic payment options. Merchant services providers typically offer a range of services, including payment processing, merchant account management, and payment gateway services. Payment processing involves processing payments made by customers using various payment methods. Merchant account management includes managing merchant accounts, which are used to accept payments from customers. Payment gateway services enable businesses to securely process transactions over the internet. and Merchant services are essential for businesses of all sizes, as they allow them to offer their customers a variety of payment options and manage their payment transactions more efficiently. They also help to reduce the risk of fraud and chargebacks, which can be costly for businesses. Merchant services providers typically charge fees for their services, including transaction fees, monthly fees, and other charges. These fees can vary depending on the provider and the specific services that are being offered. It's important for businesses to carefully review the terms and fees associated with merchant services before choosing a provider.



In September 2021, PayPal Holdings, Inc. announced that it has to acquire Paidy, a leading two-sided payments platform and provider of buy now, pay later solutions in Japan, for approximately USD 2.7 billion.



The Global Merchant Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End-User Industry (Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Travel & Tourism, Others), Payment Type (Credit Card, Debit Card, E-Wallets, Mobile Payments), Merchant Type (SMEs, Large enterprise, E-commerce merchants), Transaction Type (Online Transaction, In-Store transaction, Mobile Transaction), Service Type (Payment Processing, Payment Gateway, Fraud Management, Point-of-sale Solution)



Market Opportunities:

- Adoption of blockchain technology could revolutionize the way payments are processed



Market Drivers:

- Increasing adoption of cashless payments



Market Trend:

- Growth of mobile payments is expected to continue, with more consumers opting for mobile payment solutions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



