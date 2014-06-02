Merchminer.com Released the Beta Version of the World's First Online Profitable Products Database

Adelaide, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Merchants tend to find it difficult to identify which are the most profitable products and which method to adopt to improve sales. Most merchants tend to get bogged down in the wrong business and do not understand the market trends and growths and hence suffer losses. Merchminer.com is here to change the fate of all such merchants and bring about a revolution in their business lives.



Merchminer.com has developed the world’s first online procurement department which is the perfect way to identify and analyze the most profitable products that should be sold. With the help of the online procurement, merchants can now avoid the business losses that they otherwise faced due to lack of knowledge and understanding before investing their money.



MerchMiner’s database have thousands of pre-calculated profitable products in variety of assorted categories. It also provides detailed information about best suppliers that can offer those products all around the world.



Apart from the database, the website will also offer quick feasibility calculations for the merchants so that they may identify whether they are likely to make profit or their venture would result in loss. The feasibility calculations are highly accurate and help the merchants to take bold decisions of investing massively in a product. The feasibility analysis will help identify the products that are likely to bring in profit and help the business grow exponentially. With merchminer.com, merchants would never have to go in blindly into any business and there would never be a risk of losing out massively.



Database shows the average selling prices of the goods that merchants are interested to sell along with the best deals for those products from local and international wholesalers and manufacturers. Merchants can either directly contact those suppliers or MerchMiner can deal on behalf and act as a procurement department for the registered members.



About Merchminer.com

Merchminer.com was founded by ecommerce and international business expert Deniz Subasi in 2014. Deniz leads a team of programmers, product specialists, researchers, eCommerce and business experts, economics, engineers and technologists conducting research and advanced development in diverse ranges of international business and big data science, machine learning, business intelligence, human computer interaction, and statistics.



MerchMiner’s Business Intelligence Team collects raw data from various reliable resources, and engineers useful e-commerce analyses and statistics for their clients.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TwzAVf17ys



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Website: www.merchminer.com

E-mail: info@merchminer.com

Contact: Deniz Subasi (+ 61 (0) 424 014 661)

Address : PO BOX 507, Oaklands Park, South Australia 5046