Merck and GSK to Rule Prophylactic Cancer Vaccine Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- An analysis of the prophylactic cancer vaccines in clinical trials reveals that no new player is expected to hit the market for another five years at least. With no new player in the picture, Merck and GSK will continue to enjoy their market supremacy. Merck’s efforts for expanding its market presence can be deciphered by a number of studies in various phases of clinical trials. In a phase-4 clinical trial expected to be concluded by January 2014, it is evaluating if children who have undergone organ transplantation mount an immune response to Gardasil.



According to our report, “US Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis”, Merck and GSK are expected to continue to be undefeated market leaders in the prophylactic cancer segment as the launch of a new cancer vaccine is unlikely in the next 3 years. The report provides an analysis of the market drivers, current market size, and future estimates. It also provides the key constraints faced by these cancer vaccine products that can hinder its market growth in the future.



Moreover, an in-depth analysis of all the candidate cancer vaccines in various phases of clinical trials for highly prevalent cancers in the US has been covered to identify opportunities for players. Further, the report provides competitive analysis of the promising players in the market along with their key strategies for business expansion. The regulatory environment detailing the whole cancer vaccine approval process along with FDA’s guidelines to the industry for clinical proceedings of cancer therapeutic vaccines has also been covered in this report.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM457.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Global Vaccine Market Forecast to 2013 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM357.htm)

- Global Influenza Vaccine Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM356.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



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