Merck in Push to Double Medical Engineering Production in USA by 2023

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Gardasil has proven to be in great demand - a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine made by Merck & Co that has been a game-changer in terms of prevention. However, there have been issues with supply over the past few years, especially in 2018 and 2019. As a result, Merck has now revealed that it invested $1 billion to tackle the issues of supply when they arose - and the business is now reaping the rewards of that investment in terms of increasing market dominance. The company now plans to push its Gardasil capacity even further with a 225,000-square-foot API plant at its site in Durham, North Carolina, as well as expansion earmarked for the packaging facilities in Wilson nearby. Over the past few years Merck & Co has been steadily increasing the capability it has for producing Gardasil and expects to be able to double HPV vaccine supply by 2023.



Merck & Co's expansion is a clear sign that there are some exciting opportunities arising in the field of medical engineering jobs. EPM Scientific was established in 2012 as a specialist life sciences recruiter with the resources to help talented people take advantage of these opportunities as they arise. The firm has worked with many different life sciences organizations, from innovative start-ups to large global brands and has developed a network of key hiring contacts globally. A database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals ensures that the team at EPM Scientific is able to make the right connections happen between businesses and talent. This doesn't just relate to medical engineering jobs but many other areas of life sciences too, including medical communications, legal and compliance roles, as well as safety/pharmacovigilance and commercial jobs. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions means that the team can create options for every hiring need.



With a broad spectrum of expertise that includes medical engineering jobs - and many other areas of life sciences - EPM Scientific has been able to build a broad swathe of coverage across the USA. This includes major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in the USA is also integrated into a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce, which gives it strength on an international level too. This is reinforced by EPM Scientific being the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Both domestic and international reach rely on the quality of the team at EPM Scientific, which is why the firm invests heavily in its people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as medical engineering jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Freelance Global Clinical Trial Assistant, Quality Control Supervisor and System Engineer.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



