Merely Keto Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Pancake & Waffle Mix

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Merely Keto has proudly announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds and support for its all-new pancake and waffle mix. Based in East Tennessee, this American made pancake and waffle made is keto-friendly and gluten-free. Moreover, it is also Non-GMO and diabetic friendly with no sugar added. The American startup founded by John Licata aims to promote a healthy lifestyle, which basically starts with a healthy breakfast.



"This low carb and sugar free pancake and waffle mix is simply a recipe of a great tasting all-natural breakfast for the entire family." said John Licata, the Founder of Merely Keto, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to John, this organic mix is a great source of protein, vitamins, and potassium.



Following are the ingredients used in this pancake and waffle mix by Merely Keto:



All-natural almond flour

Organic coconut flour

Eggs

Organic sweet cream

All-natural allulose

Sea salt

Baking soda

All-natural cream of tartar

Inulin agave

Natural spice and flavors.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/761357710/merely-keto-pancake-and-waffle-mix-low-carb-no-sugar-added and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of only US$ 2,500 and the company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Merely Keto

Merely Keto is a Tennessee based American food company founded by John Licata and it aims at promoting a healthy lifestyle with keto-friendly and gluten-free diet. The company has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for its pancake and waffle mix for the American families as a perfect healthy breakfast item, and it is welcoming generous support.



