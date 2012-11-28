Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) Investor Alert: Investigation over Executive Compensation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of Merge Healthcare Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the compensation practices of certain executives at Merge Healthcare Inc.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on conduct by certain directors and officers of Merge Healthcare Inc. in connection with the compensation provided to certain of its executive officers.



Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $66.84 million in 2009 to $232.43 million in 2011. However its Net Income declined from $0.29 million in 2009 to a Net Loss of $5.52 million in 2011.



Shares of Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) grew from as low as $1.21 per share in February 2009 to as high as $6.95 per share in October 2011.



However, since then NASDAQ:MRGE shares fell in June 2012 to as low as $2.22 per share.



