Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) shares was announced concerning whether a takeover of Merge Healthcare Inc. would be unfair to investors in NASDAQ:MRGE shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) prior to September 6,2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:MRGE shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On September 6, 2-012, Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) announced that its Board of Directors has retained Allen & Company LLC, a New York-based investment bank, to assist in exploring and evaluating a broad range of strategic alternatives, including, but not limited to, a sale of Merge Healthcare Inc or a business combination.



Following the announcement shares of Merge Healthcare Inc climbed on September 7, 2012 to $3.70 per share.



However, Merge Healthcare’s financial performance improved over recent years. It reported that its annual Revenue rose from $56.73 million in 2008 to $232.43 million in 2011 and its Net Loss of $23.68 million in 2008 declined to a net Loss of $5.52 million in 2011.



Furthermore, shares of Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) grew at an exceptional growth rate. NASDAQ:MRGE shares grew from as low as $0.41 per share in May 2008 to as high as $7.05 per share in September 2011.



Therefore the investigation by a law firm for NASDAQ:MRGE investors concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to by a law firm stockholders. Specifically,given that shares of Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) traded earlier this year as high as $6.70 per share, the investigation focuses on whether the Merge Healthcare Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with a potential sale.



NASDAQ:MRGE shares closed on Septmeber 10, 2012 at $3.41 per share, less than 50% of its current 52 weeks High of $7.23 per share.



Those who are current investors in Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) and purchased their by a law firm shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com