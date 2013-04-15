Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) was announced concerning whether certain Merge Healthcare officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of shares of Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Merge Healthcare Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Merge Healthcare Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $66.84 million in 2009 to $248.90 million in 2012, while its Net Income of $0.29 million in 2009 declined to a Net Loss of $28.80 million in 2012.



Shares of Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) declined from as high as $6.70 per share in February 2013 to as low as $2.35 in February 2013.



On April 11, 2013, NASDAQ:MRGE shares closed at $3.18 per share.



