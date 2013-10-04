Recently published research from Current Partnering, "Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The Merger and Acquisition Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the merger and acquisition agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies. The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter merger and acquisition deals.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all merger and acquisition deals announced since 2009 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual merger and acquisition contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of M&A dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in M&A as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.
Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of M&A deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of M&A deals.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading M&A deals since 2009. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma and and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of M&A deals available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of M&A deals signed and announced since 2009 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the M&A deal.
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