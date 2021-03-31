Merging Multiple QuickBooks Data Files Into One to Combine Companies and Function as a Sole Entity

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Before considering a file merge for QuickBooks files, one should ensure that the reports are easily readable and that the chart of accounts are as closely identical as they can possibly be.



It is important to note that accounts with the same name and type in each report can be combined. Also, take into consideration that accounts that cannot be combined if they are not at the same level, have spelling differences or different account numbers. Accounts are listed by type and within each type and are listed in the according to the first selected QuickBooks company file.



E-Tech's Technical Services manager, John Rocha, suggested identifying primary and secondary data files prior to the merge. "The merge process involves two steps: Merging lists and merging transactions and the difference between the two is that if the list name is present in the primary file, it will be merged, if not, the name will be added to the primary file, whereas all transactions from secondary files are transferred to the primary file."



There are three ways in which you can merge files: Using the Combined Reports feature in QuickBooks Enterprise is a built-in feature for merging files allowing you to combine reports from multiple company files. Secondly, third party software available from the Intuit Market place allow file merge with QuickBooks Desktop, and thirdly you have the option to manually export and combine files using Microsoft Excel – which can be quite a cumbersome process.



E-Tech offers an exclusive service that will merge all lists and transactions from two or more QuickBooks data files into a single QuickBooks data file. QuickBooks Online company files can be merged as well, but they need to be converted to QuickBooks Desktop format prior to the merge.



This industry-standard solution combines data from multiple company files into a single company file, with an audit performed after the merge to ensure that the transaction was performed accurately. This service works with all International versions of QuickBooks including the US, UK, Canadian, and Australian editions.



More service specifications for E-Tech's File Merge Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-merge-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk