Merging QuickBooks Files the Right Way

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Prior to customer records in QuickBooks, records that need to be merged must be identified and carefully panned out.



when combining company files, company data file comes with an account with brand 'Accounts Receivable' of type AccountsReceivable, the next company cannot have a merchant account name with the brand 'Accounts Receivable' of another type.



Only accounts with the same type and name can be merged. Accounts with different spellings cannot be merged as well accounts with different account numbers will not be merged. Furthermore, because payroll checks are combined in the form of regular checks, they would not be displayed in payroll reports.



Memorized Transactions cannot be transferred from secondary file, and bank reconciliations cannot be merged. Any data files containing negative inventory would be difficult to merge as well.



It is important to remember that when a single individual or company has more than one role in QuickBooks they must be separated. "Because Intuit lacks critical QuickBooks features like the ability to merge ledger transactions, accounts, customers, or vendors from multiple files into a single data file, small business are tasked with manually merging each transaction which could result in irreversible bookkeeping errors," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



E-Tech offers a file merge service that amalgamates data from two company files into a single company file. The data is then audited to ensure complete accuracy.



More service specifications for E-Tech's File Merge Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-merge-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



