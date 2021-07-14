Merging QuickBooks Files to Create Synergy

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2021 -- Merging QuickBooks files is necessary if data was entered in two different files that needs to be combined, consolidating multiple QuickBooks data files into a single file, merging data files prior to uploading to QuickBooks Online, or amalgamating companies and continuing operations as a single entity.



QuickBooks 'classes' tracks data by department, entity, or location. Two classes can be merged by editing the second class and making the name identical with the first class. To combine multiple company data files, the chart of accounts in both files cannot have the same account name with different types. For example, if one company file has an account with name 'Accounts Receivable' of type AccountsReceivable, the second company cannot have an account name with the name 'Accounts Receivable' of another type. To resolve this issue, one of the accounts would have to be named 'Accounts Receivable1'.



QuickBooks Online company files can only be merged once they are converted to the QuickBooks Desktop format prior to the merge. "The merged desktop file can be uploaded back to the QBO account but if your account is older than 60 days, you will need to contact Intuit to get permission to upload the merged data back to the original QBO account. If not, you will need to create a new QBO account," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



What can be merged?

Lists - customers, vendors, accounts, items, employees, other names with the same name can be merged and lists with different names are retained in the merged file.



If a list name in the secondary file clashes with a list name in the primary file, the name in the secondary file will be made unique for the merge.



For more information on how the File Merge process works, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-merge-service/



