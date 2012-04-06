Merimbula in New South Wales Is a Perfect Vacation Destination for Couples and Families

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- Merimbula is a town on the far southern coast of New South Wales, Australia. Also known as the Sapphire Coast, the area has not one, not two, but an incredible five main beaches: Bar Beach, Main Beach, Mitchies Jetty, Spencer Park Beach and Short Point. Some of the beaches are great for surfing, while others are perfect for snorkeling, whale watching, fishing, or kite surfing. All of them offer an ideal place to relax.



Merimbula also features more than an amazing variety of picturesque and pristine beaches and water-related activities. As a popular tourist destination for couples and families, the town offers plenty of places to golf or lawn bowl, a variety of delicious restaurants, National Parks, and much more.



With summer holidays coming up soon, a lot of people are already thinking about booking their Merimbula accommodation. As most visitors discover for themselves, there is so much to do in the area that it can be hard to decide where to start, and many return year after year.



For example, with such close access to the clean coastal waters, many local restaurants offer a variety of delicious and fresh seafood. A variety of locally grown produce helps round out the menus. Depending on how hungry vacationers are, they can select from cafés offering smaller selections to fancier restaurants featuring much more cosmopolitan fare.



Golf fans who have booked an accommodation in Merimbula will not be disappointed; the many golf clubs throughout the coastal area allow people to enjoy their favorite game on the links while admiring the resident kangaroos who might hop along, keeping them company as they move from hole to hole. It’s no wonder that many annual national golf tournaments are held on the courses, which also offer breathtaking ocean views.



Just a short distance away from Merimbula are several National Parks. Bushwalkers will find changing and diverse geographical landscapes, and those who prefer their adventures riding in a four wheel drive will find plenty of lush forests just waiting to be explored.



Everyone loves a relaxing beachside and holiday vacation, and Merimbula certainly offers that and more. Its brilliant blue beaches beneath golden rays of sunshine beckon to travelers of all ages who are looking for an enjoyable and unforgettable holiday.



About Merimbula, New South Wales

