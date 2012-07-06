Merimbula Proves to Be a Great Holiday Location for People Looking to Decompress

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- In today’s hectic world of work, daily errands and other responsibilities, it is easy for someone to quickly become stressed and mentally exhausted. One of the best ways to decompress is by indulging in a holiday, even if only for a few days.



With its beautiful sprawling coastlines and long list of exciting activities, holiday seekers are choosing Merimbula as their ultimate, stress-relieving destination. Located on the Far South Coast of NSW, halfway between Sydney and Melbourne, Merimbula is a small coastal town boasting breathtaking scenery and more.



Making people’s holidays in Merimbula even more memorable, Sapphire Waters Motor Inn continues to attract people from across Australia with its beautiful and affordable accommodations and supreme location. Perfectly situated in walking distance to the area’s main township, the accommodation in Merimbula offers a wide range of rooms suitable for almost any budget, as well as views of Merimbula Lake.



Whether a couple is interested in having a romantic weekend away or a family is looking for an enjoyable, fun-filled holiday, Sapphire Waters Motor Inn can meet their needs.



Currently, the Merimbula motel is offering a winter special. Right now, holiday seekers can turn any weekend into a long weekend by booking Friday and Saturday at Sapphire Waters Motor Inn and the motel will throw in Sunday night for half price. Guests will receive complimentary champagne and chocolates upon arrival, as well as a number of other free extras.



According to Stephen and Peta Taylor, the owners and hosts of Sapphire Waters Motor Inn, “We understand everyone needs a mental break from time-to-time. We hope our current winter special and stunning location can help visitors get the relaxation time they need and deserve.”



Known as the Sapphire Coast, Merimbula features a number of activities, including golf, bowls, fishing, bush walking, kayaking and whale watching, as well as a large selection of world-class shops, restaurants, clubs and cafes.



About Sapphire Waters Motor Inn

