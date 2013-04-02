Meritline.com Adds Women's Shoes, Jewelry, Gowns and More to Online Store

Las Vegas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Meritline.com, a City of Industry, CA based company and website, has announced the addition of women’s shoes, jewelry, gowns, and more to an expansive product line from vendors in domestic and international locations. The website is known for the sale of blank DVD media, ink toner, and a range of electronics products. It now offers a resource for finding sandals, sneakers, pumps, loafers, wedge sneakers, boots, platform heels, and other types of women’s shoes.



Shoes and other products can be sorted by the lowest or highest price, or their popularity and rating. The website makes it easy to locate an item of interest. On the new jewelry page, visitors can find necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, brooches, jewelry cases, and even men’s jewelry with ease. Accessories, stands, and items as diverse as mood rings and LED finger lights are available.



In addition, various types of generic gowns and evening and ball dresses are now featured online. These come in many different styles to meet the needs of the occasion. Dresses and gowns are also available in styles with various materials and patterns and any woman can find the right one to match the look they want.



Meritline.com, with the addition of shoes, dresses, and jewelry, has demonstrated its expansion into apparel. Listed by the Better Business Bureau as an Accredited Business, it continues to sell electronics products from leading brands. Major credit cards, PayPal, wire transfer, and personal or company checks are accepted forms of payment, while all billing information is verified by the company before any items are shipped.



Various shipping methods are available, depending on the buyer’s needs. For more information and to start shopping for numerous electronics and apparel products, go to http://www.meritline.com.



About Meritline.com

Meritline.com, based in City of Industry, CA, is an online purchasing platform for venders located anywhere in the world. Numerous categories of products are available, from electronics to apparel. Visitors can easily search and browse for what they need by looking at New Arrivals, Best Sellers, Daily Deals, and Clearance items. A Dollar Store is also featured on the site, or buyers can search all of Meritline.com if they wish.



