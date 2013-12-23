Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Investor Investigation of Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) was announced concerning whether certain Meritor officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Meritor officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the Company’s amended and restated 2010 Long-term Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Meritor Inc. Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Meritor’s shareholders vote to approve the amended and restated 2010 Long-term Incentive Plan to increase the maximum shares authorized to be issued thereunder by 5.1 million shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of Meritor Inc.



Meritor Inc reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $4.62 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to over $3.7 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2013 and that its Net Income of $63.00 million billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 declined to a Net Loss of $22.00 million billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2013.



Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) traded in early 2011 as high as$22.06 per share and declined in late 2012 to $4.00 per share. In 2013 NYSE:MTOR shares climbed from $4.27 in early 2013 to as high as $8.26 per share in October 2013.



On December 20, 2013, NYSE:MTOR shares closed at $8.16 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Meritor Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com