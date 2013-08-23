Merriam Kansas Based Top Professional Danny Zaslavsky Director of Operations at "Country Hill Motors"  (Olathe and Merriam) Announces New "Summer Promotional" for Residents in the Following Cities: Leavenworth, Pittsburg, Lansing and Eudora

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- “Achieving success in this business is knowing how to buy quality vehicles, and at what price. Therefore, if you buy it right, selling is never a problem. Passing the savings on to our customers, with our three to twelve thousand dollar price range, is simply what we do.”



In the summer of 1984, Josh Buterin, at the age of 26, started a small car lot on the corner of Johnson Drive & I-35. He rented a three hundred square-foot office in the old Merriam Gas building, which he shared with two other businesses. Josh, with the little money saved from buying and selling cars out of the paper, purchased vehicles out of the Autotrader magazine and the Kansas City Star. He then reconditioned them on his own and made sure the few cars he had in inventory were in prime shape. Trying to invent different marketing methods, Josh wanted a bigger presence in Kansas City with his 9-12 car inventory. He began having friends shoot photos of him waiving in front of his vehicles. Being that Autotrader magazine was the prime place to sell cars, with Josh waving in the photos, he was sure to stand out.



In 1986 John Zaslavsky, a local small business owner who ran a shoe repair shop two blocks down the road came shopping for a car not knowing what he would find. Josh and John’s friendship began that day. Realizing each other’s passion for cars, John began assisting Josh with buying and selling cars. Eventually with the growth of their business, the two formalized their partnership and John sold his formal shoe repair business. Very quickly, John and Josh learned that the tool necessary for becoming successful in the car business was a steady and reliable source for purchasing vehicles. The days of combing the classifieds had to go in order to grow. With the introduction of cell phones in the mid 80’s, John had the idea of purchasing ten cell phones and passing them out to local new car managers at new car dealerships. He told them, “When you’re trading for a car, page me, and I’ll bid it for you, then come buy it.” This new method appealed to the new car stores because previously, the only choice was to take their trades to the auction and risk losing money on a weekly basis.



Johns phone began ringing so much that less than a month later, he purchased a second phone to carry on him at all times. Now with an ever-growing and steady source for purchasing vehicles, Josh and John's business steadily grew from a 9-12 car inventory to over two hundred, forcing them to expand. In the mid 90’s, John’s brother and son began working as sales people, bringing new energy and ideas accelerating the company’s growth. Today the two run the day to day operation of the company with John continuing to buy cars as he did in the 80’s but on a larger scale, and Josh continuing to inspect and work with vehicles to insure a quality product. With the relocation of the founding store, still in Merriam, now on 67th & I-35 and the opening of Country Hill Motors of Olathe, John and Josh have learned, “Achieving success in this business is knowing how to buy quality vehicles, and at what price. Therefore, if you buy it right, selling is never a problem. Passing the savings on to our customers, with our three to twelve thousand dollar price range, is simply what we do.”



Best & worst used cars --- Great choices for all budgets



Published: April 2013



Are you shopping for a used car but overwhelmed by the choices? These pages might be the only cheat sheet you’ll need. Here, we highlight the best sedans, SUVs, and small cars available in four price ranges. Each performed well in our testing when new and had above-average reliability for the model years shown, based on our Annual Auto Survey. All of the models came standard with electronic stability control (ESC), a proven lifesaver, during the years indicated. (consumerreports.org/cro/2013/04/best-worst-used-cars/index.htm)



Less than $10,000 ---Small cars = Pontiac Vibe 2009: This sensible wagon’s 2009 redesign brought standard ESC and stronger, more fuel-efficient engines. A twin of the Toyota Matrix, it has a flat load floor. Pontiac’s 2011 demise means that you can find the Vibe at a cheap price, and parts and service remain available. Sedans ---Hyundai Sonata (4cyl.) 2008 and Acura TSX 2004 = The economical and efficient Sonata has a decent ride, secure handling, and a responsive four-cylinder engine that returned 23 mpg overall. The Acura TSX is a more upscale and sportier alternative. SUVs = Toyota RAV4 (4-cyl.) 2004. The RAV4 was redesigned in 2001, but it wasn’t until 2004 that it got standard antilock brakes and ESC. It has nimble handling, good brakes, easy cabin access, and a particularly strong engine. Fuel economy of 21 mpg is decent for an all-wheel-drive SUV.



Many car purchases start with one decision: New or used? It's hard to remember a better time to buy either. There are plenty of good vehicles out there either way. In the end, the decision to buy new or used boils down to what you can afford and what will give you peace of mind. (cars.com/go/advice/Story.jsp?section=buy&story=nuIntro&subject=new_used)



If you're on a tight budget, then buying a used car gets you the most vehicle for the money. You can count on one hand the number of new cars that list for less than $12,000. For less than half the price of the average new car, you can buy a 3- or 4-year-old used vehicle that is larger and loaded with more features than a small, bare-bones new one. But buying a used vehicle has its own risks, which could cost you over the life of the vehicle. The fact is, you are buying a vehicle that someone else has owned and driven. You don't know how it's been driven or how well it's been cared for. A used vehicle will almost certainly require maintenance and possibly expensive repairs sooner than a new one, and those repairs probably won't be covered by a warranty.



If you're not married to the idea of buying a new car, used vehicles have their own appeal:



Improved reliability: Although used vehicles typically don't carry the same warranties as new ones, the original factory warranty on a new car is often transferable to a second owner. Buyers of certified pre-owned cars from an authorized dealer can purchase a late-model used car and get the balance of the original warranty. Often, a manufacturer will offer a longer-term warranty for certified cars, or some buyers choose to add their own extended warranties. Of course, cars have been getting more reliable over the years, as consumers have demanded it. Just like new: Another trend that makes buying used a better option is the proliferation of certified pre-owned programs. The idea started with luxury brands such as Lexus and Mercedes-Benz and has become a popular alternative for car buyers.



Merriam Kansas Based Top Professional Danny Zaslavsky Director of Operations at "Country Hill Motors" (Olathe and Merriam) Announces New "Summer Promotional" for Residents in the Following Cities: Leavenworth, Pittsburg, Lansing and Eudora



The Case for Buying New



For some people, buying used isn't an option; they want a brand-spanking-new car. They want to select the color and the features in it. There's definitely a pride of ownership and peace of mind in being a vehicle's first owner. (cars.com/go/advice/Story.jsp?section=buy&story=nuIntro&subject=new_used) Some other advantages include:



Reduced maintenance expense: A new vehicle won't need maintenance for the first several thousand miles, and then only an oil change and tune-up will be required. More manufacturers are covering the cost of those routine maintenance items. The new vehicle likely won't need new tires, a battery, exhaust system or brakes during its first few years of ownership, or even longer. Warranty coverage: The manufacturer covers its new vehicles under warranty for at least three years, and some warranties last much longer. Under a manufacturer's warranty, if something goes wrong with the car, it's the responsibility of the dealer and manufacturer to fix it. Typically, these bumper-to-bumper warranties last from three years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first — an important detail to note) to five years and 60,000 miles. In addition to comprehensive warranties, many automakers provide warranty coverage for powertrains. These often extend past the bumper-to-bumper warranties and are often valid for years longer. Some extend up to 10 years or 100,000 miles. It's good to be aware of these powertrain warranties; if you buy a used car, what's left of the warranty may (or may not) be fully transferable.



Peace of mind: If you encounter problems with your new car, you have legal recourse through state lemon laws. If you can prove that your new car is a lemon (definitions differ), you could receive a replacement vehicle or get your money back. Lemon laws apply only to new cars. You also can find out if your vehicle was returned to the used-car market as a lemon by looking at the vehicle's title or checking out a vehicle history report. Roadside assistance: In addition to a comprehensive warranty, virtually all mainstream new cars and light trucks come with some level of free roadside assistance while the vehicle remains under warranty. In addition, some automakers reimburse you or provide alternate transportation if you are stranded far from home.



Country Hill Motors of Merriam

6639 E Frontage Road

Merriam, KS 66202

Phone: (913) 362-7111

countryhill.com



Country Hill Motors of Olathe

1501 E. Santa Fe

Olathe, KS 66061

Phone: (913) 768-6211



Sales Hours

Mon: 9:00a - 8:00p

Tues: 9:00a - 8:00p

Wed: 9:00a - 8:00p

Thurs: 9:00a - 8:00p

Fri: 9:00a - 6:00p

Sat: 9:00a - 6:00p

Sun: Closed



Service Hours

Mon: 9:00a - 5:00p

Tues: 9:00a - 5:00p

Wed: 9:00a - 5:00p

Thurs: 9:00a - 5:00p

Fri: 9:00a - 5:00p

Sat: Closed

Sun: Closed



About Country Hill Motors

In the summer of 1984, Josh Buterin, at the age of 26, started a small car lot on the corner of Johnson Drive & I-35. He rented a three hundred square-foot office in the old Merriam Gas building, which he shared with two other businesses. Josh, with the little money saved from buying and selling cars out of the paper, purchased vehicles out of the Autotrader magazine and the Kansas City Star. He then reconditioned them on his own and made sure the few cars he had in inventory were in prime shape. Trying to invent different marketing methods, Josh wanted a bigger presence in Kansas City with his 9-12 car inventory. He began having friends shoot photos of him waiving in front of his vehicles. Being that Autotrader magazine was the prime place to sell cars, with Josh waving in the photos, he was sure to stand out. In 1986 John Zaslavsky, a local small business owner who ran a shoe repair shop two blocks down the road came shopping for a car not knowing what he would find. Josh and John’s friendship began that day. Realizing each others' passion for cars, John began assisting Josh with buying and selling cars. Eventually with the growth of their business, the two formalized their partnership and John sold his formal shoe repair business. Very quickly, John and Josh learned that the tool necessary for becoming successful in the car business was a steady and reliable source for purchasing vehicles. The days of combing the classifieds had to go in order to grow. With the introduction of cell phones in the mid 80’s, John had the idea of purchasing ten cell phones and passing them out to local new car managers at new car dealerships. He told them, “When you’re trading for a car, page me, and I’ll bid it for you, then come buy it.” This new method appealed to the new car stores because previously, the only choice was to take their trades to the auction and risk loosing money on a weekly basis.



Johns phone began ringing so much that less than a month later, he purchased a second phone to carry on him at all times. Now with an ever-growing and steady source for purchasing vehicles, Josh and John's business steadily grew from a 9-12 car inventory to over two hundred, forcing them to expand. In the mid 90’s, John’s brother and son began working as sales people, bringing new energy and ideas accelerating the companies growth. Today the two run the day to day operation of the company with John continuing to buy cars as he did in the 80’s but on a larger scale, and Josh continuing to inspect and work with vehicles to insure a quality product. With the relocation of the founding store, still in Merriam, now on 67th & I-35 and the opening of Country Hill Motors of Olathe, John and Josh have learned, “Achieving success in this business is knowing how to buy quality vehicles, and at what price. Therefore, if you buy it right, selling is never a problem. Passing the savings on to our customers, with our three to twelve thousand dollar price range, is simply what we do.”

- See more at: http://www.countryhill.com/section/secondary/about-us/#sthash.bjz0fGeW.dpuf