Merrifield VA Car Accident Injury Specialist Helps Residents Recover from Whiplash

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Dr. Shirine Hegazi created Concept Chiropractic & Rehab to offer those in the Merrifield, VA area natural, safe treatment for a range of health issues. One area in which he is especially interested is whiplash. Whiplash is a challenging injury to treat. Dr. Hegazi, whose expertise includes auto accident injuries, is helping those in his community recover quickly from whiplash.



“Whiplash can be difficult to treat and sometimes even recognize,” observed Dr. Hegazi. “Often the symptoms don’t manifest themselves for 24 hours or even longer. This type of injury can be extremely painful and it takes careful evaluation and precise treatment to get the best results. At Concept Chiropractic & Rehab, we use manipulation to relax muscles, alleviate pressure on nerves, free joints and create an overall stable environment in the affected area so healing can proceed.”



Whiplash is a painful neck injury that usually occurs when one vehicle is rear-ended by another. Those in the front vehicle may have their heads quickly thrust forward and then whipped back. This action puts a great deal of stress on the neck, including its delicate spinal structure and muscles. The result can be extreme pain, which makes it impossible for the patient to move their neck in any manner.



“If have been in a motor vehicle accident it is important to get a quick diagnosis,” noted the doctor. “If whiplash is left untreated it can become a very serious issue. The longer it left undiagnosed, the greater the chance for more damage to occur. With whiplash, as it is with many injuries, it really is about damage control. Everyone should know the basic symptoms of whiplash.”



The primary signs of whiplash are neck pain and stiffness, headaches, dizziness, blurred vision and fatigue. Other symptoms include memory and concentration problems, irritability, interrupted sleep and ringing in the ears. It’s important to seek medical help if you are unable to move your neck or head, feel neck, shoulder or arm pain, or are experiencing numbness or tingling in the arms.



Dr. Hegazi is Board Certified by the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners and he is a Certified Graston Technique Practitioner and a Certified Kinesiotaping Practitioner. He holds a Doctorate of Chiropractic Degree from the National University of Health Sciences, a Bachelor of Science Degree, Human Biology from the National College of Chiropractic and a Bachelor of Science Degree, Kinesiology from the University of Maryland at College Park. Dr.Hegazi is an active member and past President of the Tysons Mastermind Business Networking International group, a member of the Virginia Chiropractic Association, International Chiropractic Pediatric Association, American Chiropractic Association, and International Chiropractic Association.



For more information on Dr. Hegazi and Concept Chiropractic & Rehab go to http://www.conceptchiropracticandrehab.com/ . The staff may be contacted at info@conceptchiropracticandrehab.com or by calling 703-573-5500. Concept Chiropractic & Rehab is located at 2826 Old Lee Highway, Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22031.



