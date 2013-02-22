Merrifield VA Chiropractor Helps Locals Alleviate Back Pain Quickly

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- "Dr. Shirine Hegazi created Concept Chiropractic and Rehab in Merrifield, VA to help those who suffer from back pain, including pain associated with herniated discs, and other maladies. Through his efforts, Dr. Hegazi has developed the premier sports rehabilitation and alternative health care facility in the Merrifield area."



Dr. Shirine Hegazi of Concept Chiropractic and Rehab located in Merrifield, VA, is focused on pain these days. Specifically, he is concerned about back pain, including some of the most severe and perplexing pain—that caused by a herniated disc. Many of his patients come through his doors having endured weeks, months or even years of debilitating pain.



“Back pain costs victims and employers billions of dollars per year,” observed Dr. Hegazi. “Many who come to see me in my office have first tried either over-the-counter or prescription drugs. What they find very quickly is these may mask the pain but they do nothing to actually relieve it permanently and allow the body to heal itself.” The doctor noted, “Chiropractic treatment offers real and immediate relief while stimulating the body’s natural healing powers. This is true for even the most perplexing pain, that which comes from a herniated disc.”



Pain from a herniated disc can be extremely challenging and terribly debilitating. The discs, which are made of a gel-like substance that separate and cushion the vertebrae in the spinal column, are under constant pressure. Standing, walking, running and moving in any way can put stress on the area.



Over time the discs can weaken and degenerate. The cartilage can get pushed out into the space where the spinal cord and nerve roots are situated. When the disc impinges on the cord and nerves then pain ensues. The most common location of herniated discs in the spine occur in the neck (cervical spine) and lower back (lumbar spine).



Dr. Hegazi said, “Many people with herniated disc pain feel that surgery is the only answer. It’s not at all. In fact, surgery is a very unpredictable and risky form of treatment. Plus, after surgery, there may be complications. Chiropractic treatment is noninvasive, gentle and safe and it usually offers relief quickly.” He added, “Over time, chiropractic treatment can provide those with extreme back pain the opportunity to once again enjoy life renewed.”



