Merry Christmas to Me - or Not It's Not Up to Santa - It's Up to You

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Michelle Beltran reports that she has been good, and very well deserves to be on Santa’s good girl list. She anticipates that a lump of coal will not come anywhere near her doorstep. She has shown the courage and faith to admit that her Christmas and birthday wishes will not come to pass without the kindness of strangers. Her friend created a video requesting that others help make her Christmas and birthday merrier and brighter.



Because of a fundraising campaign put together by a friend at http://www.gofundme.com/5gpois,



this college student is hoping that her unemployment status won’t mean that she gets passed by during this December. She has an earnest desire to pay it forward when her financial picture looks better in the future. In the meantime, with a few days left for her special month of celebration days, she is looking for backers to help her get some winter clothes, shoes, two dinners, a Starbucks Frappuccino, a Macbook Pro computer to help her complete her college homework and to use in class to take notes, a smartphone, and an iTunes gift certificate.



A wish list can be viewed at http://www.gofundme.com/5gpois.



No pledge amount is too small. She can’t wait to get back on her feet and support some of the causes she used to support when days were better. This is the time to help an extraordinary human being in need and she promises to be more than thankful. It boils down to the fact that donors are being counted on to make her Christmas dream come true. Anyone wanting to keep in touch with her regarding the fundraiser, or to see product reviews, recipes, and fashion reviews as well;, can go to her official blog on Tumblr micaelicia.tumblr.com. Merry, Merry Christmas.



Contact: Michelle Beltran

Email: msebelt@gmail.com

Blog: micaelicia.tumblr.com