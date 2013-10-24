Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MES Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the MES market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 16.06 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve decision-making systems. The MES market in the APAC region has also been witnessing the development of web-based MES solutions. However, the reluctancy in migrating to the latest technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



MES Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region; it also covers the MES market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are GE Co., Invensys plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ABB Ltd., Applied Material Inc., Apriso Corp., Aspen Technologies Inc., Camstar Systems Inc., Emerson Process Management, Eyelite Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corp., Miracom Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP AG, Schneider Electric Co., and Werum Software & Systems AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144924/mes-market-in-the-apac-region-2012-2016.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604