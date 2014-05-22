Mesh Promotional Solutions Redesigns Website to Ease Communications Between Clients and Marketing Experts

Herts, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Mesh Promotional Products, a well-known marketing firm in the UK, has announced an update to its website. The portal has been redesigned to make it easy for clients to connect and work with marketing specialists, who can create and implement complete strategies based on any product or business. With over 60,000 promotional items in stock, the company offers the skills to create ad campaigns or revitalize existing marketing efforts.



Individuals or businesses of any size can benefit from these resources. The website is designed as a one-stop portal for planning marketing campaigns. In addition to marketing expertise, professionals are skilled at meeting tight deadlines at reasonable prices. Promotional items such as pens, ball caps, bottled water, and umbrellas are available, plus interesting novelties such as binoculars, travel clocks, and compasses.



Any product can be customized with a logo, company name, and contact information. The website’s intricate search system enables users to find products by name, type, genre, or theme. Its expertise is highlighted by an accreditation with the British Promotional Merchandise Association. It is also affiliated with Promota and PSI. See full site information here - http://meshforum.org/



Providing items necessary to boost any marketing campaign, Mesh also offers paper or printed proofs for inspection, before the order is completed. Customer support is available during business hours, affording more convenience than competitors in the same field. The company combines speed, attention to detail, and unmatched customer service which have bolstered its reputation. Major clients such as Haymarket Business Media have been outwardly vocal regarding the quality of service. A full range of their products and services can be seen here - http://meshforum.org/promotional-business-products.php



Learn more about the company and how it can help any business effectively market itself, go to http://meshforum.org/promotional-products.php



About Mesh Promotional Solutions

Mesh Promotional Solutions stocks thousands of unique promotional items and employs expert marketing professionals to build and execute campaigns for any business or individual. All orders are timely and reasonably priced. Customer support is of utmost priority, helping to surpass client expectations beyond the effectiveness of quality custom promotional products. Click here for full information - http://meshforum.org/promotional-items.php



Contact Information:

Mesh Promotional Solutions LTD

The Maltings

Roydon Road, Stanstead Abbotts

WARE

Herts

SG12 8UU

Email: meshsales@meshps.co.uk

Tel: 0845 459 0119

Fax: 01920 872 482

Opening hours: 08:30 - 17:00 Monday to Friday