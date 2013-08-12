Mesothelioma Attorneys Danziger and De Llano, LLP Upgrade Mesothelioma Legal Counsel Site USAEP.org

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Danziger and De Llano, LLP, one of the nation's most experienced and respected law firms representing mesothelioma victims, announces significant upgrades to its mesothelioma legal counsel website USAEP.org. The site now features new information on new pages, videos and a new design.



During the initial states of a mesothelioma diagnosis, patients have many concerns and issues to address, including researching treatments, receiving medical attention, and spending time with their loved ones. USAEP.org was created to help mesothelioma victims understand their legal rights and get the legal help they need while spending their time where it is most needed. One of the new videos on the site at www.usaep.org/what-to-expect-from-your-mesothelioma-attorney/ addresses the importance of allowing the experts to handle the legal requirements associated with a mesothelioma law suit, allowing the patient to attend to his more immediate needs.



"The attorneys at Danziger and De Llano have been helping mesothelioma clients for over two decades, and they have tremendous empathy and understanding of the special requirements that mesothelioma patients have," according to an article on the USAEP.org website. "The standard steps of a lawsuit will be worked around your schedule in order to make things easiest for you. The attorneys at Danziger and De Llano have been representing mesothelioma victims for years, and we know all the ins and outs of prosecuting a mesothelioma case."



Victims of asbestos exposure with a resulting diagnosis of mesothelioma have many legal options available to them. USAEP presents the latest news and information about asbestos exposure and mesothelioma including free mesothelioma books, DVDs and information about asbestos trust funds and how to make a claim. Visitors to the site can learn about mesothelioma itself as well as understand what to expect from a mesothelioma attorney.



USAEP.org focuses on the legal aspects of a mesothelioma diagnosis and provides the latest asbestos information and counsel available. The site has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and on CNN.



About USAEP.org

Created by Danziger and De Llano, LLP, one of the most respected and experienced law firms with regard to mesothelioma litigation, USAEP.org provides mesothelioma victims and their families with the legal counsel and advice they need upon diagnosis. Driven by passion, professionalism and over two decades of experience, Danziger and De Llano, LLP consistently wins the highest possible jury awards and settlements for its clients, providing them with the financial assistance they need. For more information, visit http://www.usaep.org.