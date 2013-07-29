Mesothelioma Community Website Mesothelioma.net Launched by Danziger and De Llano, LLP

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Mesothelioma.net, created by law firm Danziger and De Llano, LLP, is proud to announce its launch online as a community for mesothelioma victims and their families to connect and share with medical providers, legal providers and each other. Providing an online community to those affected by the terminal cancer, Mesothelioma.net is also the first site to offer free group therapy for mesothelioma patients and their families.



According to an article on the Mesothelioma.net site, "Mesothelioma is a form of cancer that strikes people who have been exposed to asbestos. It is an extremely aggressive and rare disease, with only about 2,500 people diagnosed with it each year. Though asbestos is a danger to anybody that is exposed to it, there are certain professions and occupational exposures that carry a higher risk than others with those who served in the American military between World War II and the Vietnam War at particular risk for being diagnosed with mesothelioma."



The mesothelioma community available on Mesothelioma.net provides victims with information and answers to their questions, whether they are just receiving a diagnosis or are navigating the medical and legal effects of the illness. With articles highlighting the latest medical research and treatments, the site helps victims find mesothelioma specialists that will help them receive the best possible care. A community forum also connects victims and family members with others who are navigating their way through the challenges posed by a mesothelioma diagnosis.



Additionally, most don't realize that asbestos is still very present in today's environment and continues to pose a health threat. Most buildings built in the 1980s contain asbestos insulations that break down with age. To aid home and business owners concerned about asbestos exposure, the list of mesothelioma and asbestos service providers on Mesothelioma.net includes a list of experts trained in mesothelioma mitigation. These licensed professionals can remove asbestos safely from homes and buildings, eliminating the risk of exposure.



About Mesothelioma.net

Mesothelioma.net was created by law firm Danziger and De Llano, LLP to assist those affected by mesothelioma find the medical, legal and community resources they need. Danziger and DeLlano, LLP prides itself on its personal approach to each case while recovering substantial compensation for victims and their families. Mesothelioma.net allows mesothelioma victims to connect with others affected, answers challenging questions about the illness, and is the first site to offer free group therapy. For more information, visit http://www.mesothelioma.net.