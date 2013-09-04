Mesothelioma Expert MesotheliomaHope.org Now Publishes Informative Articles About Mesothelioma

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Mesothelioma Hope, a website dedicated to educating and supporting individuals with mesothelioma, recently announced its decision to begin publishing informative articles about the disease. In addition to writing articles about the stages, symptoms, and treatment of mesothelioma, Mesothelioma Hope also offers readers details about doctors, law firms, nutrition, and new treatments and clinical trials.



“If you’ve just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and want to learn as much as you can as quickly as you can, then you've come to the right place,” stated an article on Mesothelioma Hope. “We’ve been there for mesothelioma victims for nearly two decades, helping them find the answers that they need—and you can count on us to help you find your answers, too.”



According to the website, mesothelioma is an extremely rare form of cancer that is caused by exposure to asbestos. The cancer usually forms in the mesothelium, a thin layer of tissue to that covers most of the internal organs. Mesothelioma mostly affects the tissue around the lungs, but other types of mesothelioma can affect tissue in the abdomen.



All of Mesothelioma Hope’s resources provide detailed information about the disease. The articles are researched thoroughly, easy to read, and honest.



For example, the website’s mesothelioma symptoms page, located at http://www.mesotheliomahope.org/mesothelioma-symptoms/, shares various ways to tell if a person might have the disease. Individuals who inhale or ingest asbestos fibers are likely to wheeze, cough, experience nausea, and lose weight without explanation—all major indicators of mesothelioma.



In a similar fashion, Mesothelioma Hope’s articles about the disease’s treatment, viewable at http://www.mesotheliomahope.org/treatment-of-mesothelioma/, discuss the ways that mesothelioma is treated through surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. The publications about mesothelioma’s stages, which can be found on http://www.mesotheliomahope.org/mesothelioma-stages/, can help an individual assess how far a tumor has spread.



Additionally, Mesothelioma Hope offers its readers a no-cost mesothelioma information package upon request. The package includes educational DVDs; a nutrition guide and mesothelioma fact book; and financial, treatment and legal support information. Visitors only need to provide their name, address, phone number, and email to receive their copy of the information package.



Individuals interested in learning more about Mesothelioma Hope and its resources can visit mesotheliomahope.org for more information.



About Danziger & De Llano

Danziger & De Llano is a law firm dedicated to helping businesses, individuals, and their families. The firm is committed to providing its clients with superior client service and personal attention. When Danziger & De Llano accepts a case, it assigns a team of professionals including attorneys, legal assistants and support staff to guide the client through the legal process. Danziger & De Llano is devoted to ensuring that each client obtains full and just compensation for all of their injuries. For more information, please visit http://www.mesotheliomahope.org