Mesothelioma Law Firm the Lanier Law Firm Announces the Launch of Their New Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- The Lanier Law Firm, a law firm that has recovered over $400 million for mesothelioma and asbestos victims and their loved ones, has just announced the launch of a new and informative website. The site, http://www.mesotheliomalawfirm.com, features in-depth and helpful information about how the mesothelioma law firm can help people who have been impacted by this serious health condition.



To help as many people as possible, The Lanier Law Firm has also just created a free Mesothelioma Information Packet and DVD that helps to explain exactly what mesothelioma is, as well as other vital information like lists of doctors and treatment centers. The DVD, which offers interesting facts about the asbestos industry, explains what was known, what was covered up, and how people can start the process of receiving financial compensation. To receive the free Information Packet and DVD, visitors can visit the new site, http://mesotheliomalawfirm.com, and enter in their contact information.



The new site also contains numerous examples of the often large amounts of money that the attorneys at The Lanier Law Firm have been able to get for their clients. For example, one 37-year-old man received $4,442,200.00, after his attorney’s fees and expenses were paid. The client, who was exposed to asbestos through his work as a mechanic and construction laborer, was diagnosed with malignant mesothelioma.



As an article on the new website, www.mesotheliomalawfirm.com, noted, the experienced and caring attorneys at The Lanier Law Firm truly understand the concerns of mesothelioma victims and their families.



“While we always seek the maximum amount of recovery from a given defendant, we also realize how important it is to receive compensation as early as possible,” the article said.



“Our promise to you is to file your case as soon as possible, and to strive to recover the most amount of money in the shortest period of time for you and your family. While we cannot immediately eliminate your financial problems, we can do everything possible to assist you and your family during this difficult time.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about The Lanier Law Firm is welcome to visit the new site at any time; there, they can read about the mesothelioma-related services that the firm offers their clients.



About The Lanier Law Firm

W. Mark Lanier is the founder of The Lanier Law Firm, where he serves as the firm's lead litigation counsel. Mark Lanier has a huge commitment to and passion for his clients. Often motivated by injustice and by a sense of fair play, Lanier has sought to even the score whether his client is an individual or a large corporation. For more information, please visit http://www.mesotheliomalawfirm.com/