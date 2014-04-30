Mesothelioma Lawyer Danziger & De Llano, LLP Now Helps Victims of Asbestos Injuries

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Danziger & De Llano, LLP, a law firm that has years of experience in receiving justice for injured victims, recently announced its decision to offer its services to individuals affected by asbestos injuries. The law firm’s helpful website explains all of its services, including what to expect from a mesothelioma attorney.



Mesothelioma is a rare type of cancer that is always fatal to anyone affected by it. The disease has one source: exposure to asbestos, a fibrous material that can be broken down into an easily inhaled dust. Once inhaled, this dust causes cell death and eventually mutates into mesothelioma. Common mesothelioma treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy—but these are solutions that can destroy financial stability.



According to one of the website’s pages, usaep.org/what-to-expect-from-your-mesothelioma-attorney/, Danziger & De Llano, LLP is fully committed to helping its clients obtain the compensation that they deserve. D&D asbestos legal assistance is extremely thorough, especially because the service requires a tremendous amount of time and skill. Danziger & De Llano, LLP’s lawyers have the resources to carry out investigations, are attentive to detail, and thoroughly understand the laws associated with mesothelioma lawsuits.



“Danziger & De Llano has earned a reputation for helping mesothelioma victims all around the country,” noted an article available on the company’s website. The article added that mesothelioma affects victims all over the United States, so the firm’s lawyers are willing to travel to any location in the United States.



“We have the knowledge and expertise needed to help you, no matter where you are located. Wherever you’re located, we do everything in our power to minimize your discomfort, and that includes having our professional staff travel, whether it’s to carry out interviews or to investigate the details of your case.”



Danziger & De Llano, LLP offers 100 percent confidential, no-cost and no-obligation initial consultations to clients. In-depth details pertaining to Danziger & De Llano, LLP’s mesothelioma litigation services can be found on www.usaep.org/mesothelioma-litigation.



Individuals interested in learning more about Danziger & De Llano Help can visit the law firm’s website for additional information.



About Danziger & De Llano, LLP

Danziger & De Llano, LLP is a law firm dedicated to helping businesses, individuals, and their families by providing them with superior client service and personal attention. When Danziger & De Llano, LLP accepts a case, it assigns a team of professionals including attorneys, legal assistants and support staff to guide the client through the legal process. Danziger & De Llano, LLP is devoted to ensuring that each client obtains full and just compensation for all of their injuries. The firm has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and CNN. For more information, please visit http://www.usaep.org