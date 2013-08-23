Mesothelioma Resource Site Mesothlioma Hope Offers Information Package to Victims and Families

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Mesothelioma Hope, a mesothelioma resource site created by law firm Danziger and De Llano, announces the availability of an information package complete with mesothelioma resources for victims and families. The package is available to request for free on the Mesothelioma Hope site at http://www.mesotheliomahope.org.



Mesothelioma Hope's free information package includes several resources aimed to provide a wide range of support for those newly diagnosed or those seeking additional information. This includes six educational DVDs including information about the top mesothelioma doctors and top mesothelioma attorneys in the nation, a mesothelioma nutrition guide, information about support groups, a 101 Mesothelioma Facts book, and information about treatment, financial and legal resources.



Mesothelioma is a fatal form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure that affects the lungs, abdomen or heart. Unfortunately, it only takes breathing in a small amount of asbestos dust or fiber to cause mesothelioma, and it takes many years for the disease to begin to show symptoms. In many cases, mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos that occurred decades ago and may have been due to an employer's negligence. Because of this, and the extreme financial burden required to support medical treatments, many mesothelioma victims look for legal representation to assist in their case.



"There are many different places where you may have been exposed, but it was probably at work or from someone who worked around asbestos and brought the fibers home," according to an article on MesotheliomaHope.org. "Many years ago, asbestos was used all the time in construction and insulation because it is strong and cheap. The asbestos companies knew that your health was at risk, but most companies chose to keep that information quiet so that they could continue to sell their asbestos products and make a substantial profit."



Danziger and De Llano has nearly two decades of experience working with mesothelioma victims to win significant settlements used to assist families when they need it most. Mesothelioma Hope provides information and resources about legal, medical and financial assistance to get families started on the right foot after a diagnosis.



About Mesothelioma Hope

The Mesothelioma Hope website was created by Houston law firm Danziger and De Llano, LLP to assist those diagnosed with mesothelioma find the medical, legal and community resources they need. Danziger and DeLlano, LLP prides itself on its personal approach to each case while recovering substantial compensation for victims and their families. Mesothelioma Hope offers resources, help, and a free information package with all the resources victims and families need to address their legal, medical and health needs. For more information, visit http://www.mesotheliomahope.org.