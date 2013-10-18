Mesothelioma Resources and Assistance Website Is Launched by Danziger & De Llano, LLP

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Danziger & De Llano, LLP, a personal injury law firm that specializes in helping people that are harmed by big companies, recently announced the launch of a new website, after-cancer.com. The informative and easy-to-navigate site provides mesothelioma victims and their families with important details about treatment options, clinical trials, and mesothelioma settlements.



There are several factors that can affect a mesothelioma prognosis. As explained on http://www.after-cancer.com/mesothelioma-prognosis/, the survival rates and overall outlook in a mesothelioma diagnosis depend on the condition of general health, tumor location, and mesothelioma stage and type. However, even though mesothelioma is considered a fatal disease, the survival statistics are growing increasingly positive as the years go by because more treatments are being introduced to the market.



According to an article available on the website, http://www.after-cancer.com/mesothelioma-treatment/, many of today’s mesothelioma patients choose to explore common treatments such as clinical trials, experimental remedies, and radiation therapy and chemotherapy. These treatments can be costly, and since many mesothelioma victims are not able to work for extended periods, this is a cause for concern.



“Aggressive treatment is often expensive, and though involvement in research is often subsidized, it is seldom completely free; patients incur high medical bills while no longer able to work,” stated the article. “Mesothelioma is an illness that is caused by the wrongdoing of others, and those responsible are required to pay millions in compensation.”



After exploring their medical options, each patient should inquire into their legal rights. As explained on http://www.after-cancer.com/what-is-mesothelioma/, Danziger & De Llano, LLP has represented mesothelioma victims for over two decades. The firm strives to obtain justice for its clients by winning large damage awards against asbestos companies. Danziger & De Llano, LLP has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for mesothelioma patients, which has helped them pay for medical expenses, compensate for lost wages, and take care of family members.



Individuals interested in learning more about Danziger & De Llano, LLP and its work can visit http://www.after-cancer.com for more information.



About Danziger & De Llano, LLP

Danziger & De Llano, LLP is a law firm dedicated to helping businesses, individuals, and their families. The firm is committed to providing its clients with superior client service and personal attention. When Danziger & De Llano, LLP accepts a case, it assigns a team of professionals including attorneys, legal assistants and support staff to guide the client through the legal process. Danziger & De Llano, LLP is devoted to ensuring that each client obtains full and just compensation for all of their injuries. For more information, please visit http://www.after-cancer.com