Mesothelioma Site Launched by Simon Greenstone Panatier Bartlett, PC to Aid Victims and Families

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Mesothelioma law firm Simon Greenstone Panatier Barlett, PC, announces the launch of its new website Cleveland5Justice.org, which provides information to victims of mesothelioma and their families about the illness. In addition, the site gives valuable information about how to pursue legal representation and choose legal counsel in the case of exposure that causes the aggressive illness.



A rare and terminal form of cancer, mesothelioma attacks the tissues of the body in the lungs, heart, and stomach. It moves very quickly, with a life expectancy of just 18 months after diagnosis. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos, an inexpensive and fire-retardant material used for insulation in the construction, mining and military industries as early as the 1940s and 1950s. Although regulations have been in place for its use since 1983, by this time many workers and their families had already been exposed to the dangerous material.



Having been exposed to asbestos on the job site, many victims and their families may be eligible to receive compensation in order to help pay for their medical expenses. Cleveland5Justice.org aims to help those with asbestos exposure and mesothelioma navigate through the complicated process of determining eligibility and choosing the right mesothelioma attorney in a timely fashion.



According to an article on the site at http://www.cleveland5justice.org/mesothelioma-lawyer/, "Because mesothelioma is such an aggressive and fast-acting disease, the need for a specialized lawyer with experience handling mesothelioma class action and individual cases is essential. For anyone who is facing a new mesothelioma diagnosis, time is of the essence. Waiting around for an attorney to learn about mesothelioma cases, as well as all of the details required to file a successful legal action, is something you do not have time for."



Depending on treatments available, the stage of mesothelioma, and current health and lifestyle factors, life expectancy after a diagnosis differs for each patient. However, patients with a new diagnosis are urged to take action early in order to obtain the help they need for their medical treatments and expenses. More information is available at http://www.cleveland5justice.org/mesothelioma-life-expectancy/.



About Simon Greenstone Panatier Bartlett, PC

The trial law firm of Simon Greenstone Panatier Bartlett, PC (SGPB) has extensive experience representing victims of complex legal disputes, including serious inuries and death due to hazardous substances and dangerous products. The firm is also experienced in handling commercial disputes of a complex nature. SGPB's attorneys and founders are committed and passionate about serving each client diligently and compassionately through each step of the process of their case. For more information, visit http://www.cleveland5justice.org.