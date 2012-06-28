Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- A new mesothelioma organization- http://www.mesothelioma-org.com/, one of the most comprehensive scientific, legal and medical resources websites, is a veritable encyclopedic source of real time information covering everything you need to know about financial assistance grants, attorneys, medical treatments and trial medications for all cancers. What is particularly impressive is the sheer geographical scope that the site covers, including being able to provide advice and assistance via Washington DC to US citizens in all States and overseas; even if local State assistance varies, there is an expert on hand to provide a valued opinion.



A wide range of topics is covered on the website and included in the ‘easy viewing’ comprehensive video library. Visitors will also find the FAQ section particularly helpful, covering everything you knew but didn’t dare ask, and answers on just about everything you didn’t know. Visitors can search and find answers on all the topics listed; a random search threw up: “Where can I get grants or financial assistance for a disabled adult?”



“Where I can get financial help for disabled (grants, assistance) for home repairs?” “Does anyone know any attorneys capable of representing a case concerning DEA and the Arizona Dept of Pharmacy?” “Can my girlfriend claim the medical expense tax deductions for her medical treatments even if I paid the bill?” All answers to the vast range of questions posted receive an excellent range of explanatory advice and guidance from experts in their chosen field, proving that mesothelioma-org.com is fast becoming one of the most respected information based websites covering financial assistance grants, attorneys, medical treatments and trial medications for visitors. Its authority is proven by the fact that statistics on the site show specialists and panels of experts who are willing to share their expertise are attracted to the site and remain loyal advocates and opinion makers.



First time visitors can view the information, such as that filed under “Medication/Drugs” – “Taking blood pressure meds at bedtime may be better”, and “is it mind over meds in depression treatment?” A quick and easy registration and login procedure enables users to post replies and be logged in the statistics. Users can gain access to the full suite of information; search the database, ask questions and post replies. As well as being able to view the information and verified sources, a scoring system rates users so visitors can view the popularity, trustworthiness and veracity of registered users posting opinions. Commenting, spokesperson for http://www.mesothelioma-org.com, Terry Newborn, said: "The site will be of great use to anyone seeking help financial assistance, doing research or seeking treatment advice.”