MesotheliomaHope Launches New and Educational Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- MesotheliomaHope, a website that offers people a great deal of helpful and in-depth information about mesothelioma cancer, has just launched its brand new site. The site, http://www.mesotheliomahope.org, is sponsored by the Danziger and De Llano Law Firm in Houston, Texas.



In addition to providing people with information about the symptoms and stages of mesothelioma, www.mesotheliomahope.org is also providing visitors to the new site with a free mesothelioma information package. The package includes six educational DVDs; information on top mesothelioma doctors and law firms; a nutrition guide; the 101 Mesothelioma Facts book; access to an active support community, and financial, treatment and legal support information. To receive the free information package, people just need to fill out a quick and simple form located on the home page with their name and mailing information.



“If you've just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and want to learn as much as you can as quickly as you can, then you've come to the right place,” an article on the Mesothelioma Hope website said, adding that the Danziger and De Llano law firm has been there for mesothelioma victims for nearly two decades, helping them find the answers they need.



“You can count on us to help you find your answers too.”



One of the many questions that the new website addresses is what causes mesothelioma to occur in the first place. As a helpful article explains, mesothelioma is a type of cancer that is caused by exposure to asbestos. In many cases, this exposure happened many years ago, perhaps at work or from being around a person who worked around it. Mesothelioma can show up in three different areas of the body: the lungs and chest cavity; the abdomen, or around the heart.



People who would like to learn more about mesothelioma are welcome to visit the new MesotheliomaHope website at any time; there, they can read about the signs and symptoms of the cancer and order the free information package. Visitors to the site may also contact Danziger and De Llano law firm for help with their mesothelioma-related case.



About MesotheliomaHope and Danziger and De Llano

Danziger and De Llano is a law firm dedicated to helping businesses, individuals and their families. The law firm is committed to providing everybody with superior client service and personal attention. Since 1997, they have been helping Mesothelioma victims to get the answers they need and to secure financial security for their loved ones. For more information, please visit http://www.mesotheliomahope.org/