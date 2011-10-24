Mesotheliomalawyernews.com Says Asbestos-Related Victims on the Rise and Often Unaware of Legal Rights

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2011 -- According to the representatives of the news Website Mesotheliomalawyernews.com, Mesothelioma patients and the subsequent legal cases are steadily rising. The Website seeks to provide these victims with information and free evaluation and consultation by an expert Mesothelioma lawyer as to the possibility of compensation.



Little is known about the rare form of cancer known as Mesothelioma beyond its being highly life threatening and among the most painful types of cancer. Dealing with corporations and companies responsible for Mesothelioma or any other asbestos cancer is difficult as they want to pay little or no compensation to the victims. The increase in cases means more victims of the disease require the assistance of Mesothelioma lawyers to pursue the companies, manufacturers or employers responsible for their condition and fight for their fair share of compensation.



According to representatives of mesotheliomalawyernews.com, the Website acts as a bridge between Mesothelioma sufferers and experienced lawyers all across the United. “Most victims are unaware of their legal rights, so we created the website to help them get the information and quickly find an expert Mesothelioma attorney to help them fight for needed and deserved compensation,” said the Website representative.



Victims can fill out an online form to get a free no-obligation Mesothelioma compensation evaluation to immediately determine if they qualify for compensation. If the case is determined to be viable, they are contacted by a qualified law firm within 24 hours. “The goal is to save them time, money and grief so that rather than chasing a Mesothelioma lawyer, the lawyer comes to them,” said the representative.



By entering their names and emails on the Website, victims are sent a confirmation email with a link to the short form to be filled out. The goal is not only to get the victim compensation for medical bills and family support, but to also force the company violators to stop their unsafe practices and use of asbestos. The Website representative spelled out the high stakes in play:



“These companies know that they are exposing their workers, yet they continue operation and take their workers health for granted. Instead of providing safe work area, they continue with little or no protection at all against the fibers and dust emanated from asbestos materials. Ultimately, every successful suit not only helps the immediate sufferer but decreases potential future victims.” For more information, please visit http://mesotheliomalawyernews.com/



About MesotheliomaLawyerNews.com

