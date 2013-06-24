MesotheliomaLawyersTeam.com, New Mesothelioma Lawyer Website Launched to Help Victims of Asbestos Exposure

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- The launch of the website, Mesothelioma Lawyers Team, http://www.mesotheliomalawyersteam.com , comes as an interesting development for victims of Asbestos exposure who are showing signs of Mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer that has been a leading cause of death for American workers in the past few years.



The number of persons inflicted with Mesothelioma, which comes primarily from exposure to asbestos, has been continuously rising since its commercial use in the 1970’s and it is not declining even to this very day.



The new website features relevant and timely information aimed to help victims understand how they can file a Mesothelioma lawsuit should they have reasonable proof that they were exposed to asbestos and inflicted with the disease as a consequence.



Offering free case reviews, MesotheliomaLawyersTeam.com provides a helpful way for victims to determine if they qualify for mesothelioma compensation. The new website has a simple yet detailed online form plaintiffs can fill out. Once submitted, the case is immediately evaluated by a legal representative.



According to the website, one reason victims are having a difficult time filling a lawsuit is the complexity of cases involving Asbestos exposure, requiring an experienced Asbestos Lawyer .



In an article, the website owner Patricia Goldwing states:



“It usually takes between 20 and 50 years for asbestos-related injuries to become apparent. Since asbestos was widely used in many industries, one individual may have been exposed in several different workplaces. As a rule, a lawsuit is filed in the jurisdiction where the injury occurred, but if a person was exposed in more than one jurisdiction, this may be problematic. An experienced legal representative can help clients choose the best jurisdiction to file their asbestos litigation in.



According to **statistics found in Asbestos.com, victims normally experience a latency period of 25 to 50 years after their initial exposure before symptoms start showing up. Only 1% of these patients have a latency period lesser than 15 years.



NEWS SOURCE



** http://www.asbestos.com/mesothelioma/statistics.php



The National Institute of Health (NIH) has also estimated that at least 11 million people were exposed to asbestos between the years 1940 and 1978, so that around 14 to 30 people out of every million will be affected by the cancer each year. Its frightening peak is estimated to be around 2020, when symptoms of Mesothelioma will likely to appear worldwide.



MesotheliomaLawyersTeam.com helps victims understand these crucial facts and connect them with a knowledgeable Mesothelioma Lawyer who can properly guide them.



The information and service offered by the website, though free of charge, can be of enormous assistance to victims and their families. For those who are seeking legal information about Asbestos exposure and how to file a lawsuit, visit www.mesotheliomalawyersteam.com today or contact them for further details at 1-888-852-4176.



About MesotheliomaLawyersTeam.com

A new consumer information website designed to help victims of Asbestos exposure , which developed Mesothelioma, a rare yet deadly form of cancer. The new website provides free case reviews and serves as an online portal where victims can find an experienced Mesothelioma Lawyer to handle their Mesothelioma case.



Contact:

Patricia Goldwing

Tel Number : 1-888-852-4176

Email : info@MesotheliomaLawyersTeam.com

www.mesotheliomalawyersteam.com