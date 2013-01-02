MesotheliomaLifeExpectancy.us Acts a Partner to Those Diagnosed with This Disease

St. Pete Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Mesothelioma is a very complex disease and one that is affected by a wide variety of variables, although the primary cause of this disease is exposure to asbestos. According to www.asbestos.com, the number of mesothelioma cases is expected to peak in 2020 worldwide. There are three main type of this disease: biphasic, epithelial and sarcomatoid. No matter which type one is diagnosed with, the more the patient knows about this disease, the easier it will be to determine the right course of treatment, according to Marc Hardgrove of MesotheliomaLifeExpectancy.us.



The type of mesothelioma one is diagnosed with affects the mesothelioma life expectancy. Pleural mesothelioma starts in the chest cavity and spreads to other portions of the body. Life expectancy is less than 18 months in these cases. Peritoneal mesothelioma, in contrast, attacks the abdominal lining. Although this type of disease is very rare, the life expectancy is approximately 10 months after symptoms appears as diagnosis is rarely made right away. Pericardial mesothelioma is the least common of the three types and attacks tissues which surround the heart which prevents the heart from moving oxygen through the body.



In addition to knowing the type of disease one has, the mesothelioma prognosis also depends on the types of cells one has as this helps to determine the best course of treatment. Epithelial cells often lead to a better prognosis as they are easily seen with a microscope. This type of cell accounts for up to 75% of mesothelioma cases while sarcomatoid cells make up only 7% to 20% of cases, but these cases tend to be the most aggressive and start in the lungs. Biphasic cells make up 35% of diagnosed cases and are a mix of the other two types, making it harder to treat than the others.



"The more one knows about mesothelioma life expectancy, the more he or she can participate in the treatment process. Many options are offered," Mr. Hardgrove explains. "From chemotherapy and radiation to surgery and experimental therapies, patients should be a part of the decision making process. The treating medical team makes suggestions based on certain protocols and these should always be considered along with factors such as the age and overall health of the person being treated. Every patient needs a say in the course of treatment though as it is his or her body that is fighting this savage disease."



