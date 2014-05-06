Messaging Apps Present Dangers to Kids

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Most parents are aware of the prominence of social messaging apps and the way they have captivated tweens. While a majority of tweens will use messaging apps harmlessly, there are some hidden dangers associated with messaging app use that would strike fear into the heart of any parent. The apps are being used by predators to prey on young victims as well as by kids engaging in sexting and cyberbullying.



A new blog post by the team at MamaBear Family Safety app addresses the dangerous side of the popular messaging apps and addresses some solutions for parents as they struggle to get a grip on how their children are communicating with the world through social media on their mobile devices.



“It is so important for parents to stay in the know about what the most popular apps are being used for in the best and worst case scenarios,” said MamaBear president Robyn Spoto, a bona fide MamaBear with two curious, active boys of her own. “We recently identified some of the most popular messaging apps and wanted to follow up that post making parents aware of the risks associated with using an app that allows a child to connect with just about anyone, under any guise. We’re in the business of protecting children and families, so we wanted to have a frank discussion of how messaging apps are affecting kids.”



Read the MamaBear blog post about the dangers of messaging apps here.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides family safety with a powerful set of social media monitoring tools, location and driving notifications. Since its initial launch in late 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been installed all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children, honor families, encourage trust and respect privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at mamabearapp.com/blog.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook and Twitter.