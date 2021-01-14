Messi and Sergio Ramos Complete the PSG Galactic

Barquisimeto, Venezuela -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- This Monday, the transfer period in Europe opened and one of the first key signings that took place was the incorporation of Mauricio Pochettino as the new PSG coach, a movement that brought much speculation regarding the future of the Parisian club.



France's powerful continues with the idea of being the best of the old continent, a title that could be achieved only in the case of winning the Champions League and for that, from England reported that PSG plans to form a dream 11.



With Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos walking the tightrope of Real Madrid and Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain could be the destination for both. Along with them, the arrival of the Argentine coach could facilitate new arrivals.



"At PSG they have told me that they are going to make a great team with me and Messi." That would have been the comment that Sergio Ramos made to Florentino Pérez (President of Real Madrid) in a meeting to discuss the renewal or not of his contract, according to the Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol in the "El Chiringuito" program.



Added to this, the situation in which the Argentine star finds himself, who, like the Merengue defender, has five months left on his contract. So far "La Pulga" only ruled out signing for the powerful Madrid, but not AC Milan, the biggest candidate to stay with the magic of 10.



With the captains of the two best teams in Spain in their sights, British media The Sun lined up the eleven that could play under the orders of Mauricio Pochettino, who could also count on two reinforcements from his former team Tottenham.



The other targeted is Dele Alli, one of Pochettino's favorites during his time in London. He would occupy a place in the midfield with Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gana Gueye.



The forward would surely be one of the most fearsome in Europe, should Messi join his friend Neymar and Frenchman Kilyan Mbappe.



