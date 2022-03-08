Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Meta Platforms, Inc. f.k.a. Facebook.



Investors who are current long term investors in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: FB stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Meta Platforms, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FB stocks, concerns whether certain Meta Platforms, directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, that Facebook misrepresented its user growth, that Facebook knew, or should have known, that duplicate accounts represented a greater portion of its growth than stated, and it should have provided more detailed disclosures as to the implication of duplicate accounts to Facebook's user base and growth, that Facebook did not provide a fair platform for speech, and regularly protected high profile users via its Cross Check/XCheck system, that despite being aware of their use of Facebook's platforms, the Company failed to respond meaningfully to drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent organizations, that Facebook has been working to attract preteens to its platform and services, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



