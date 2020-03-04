Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Metabolic Acidosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Metabolic Acidosis prevalence is approximately 15–19% in Chronic Kidney Disease stage 3–5 patients, with metabolic acidosis affecting approximately 3 million patients with Chronic Kidney Disease in the United States.

2. A significant increase in the metabolic acidosis prevalence in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease stage 4 (44% of patients) and with Chronic Kidney Disease stage 5 (63% of patients) compared to patients with Chronic Kidney Disease stage 1 (10% of patients).



Key benefits of the report

1. Metabolic Acidosis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Metabolic Acidosis epidemiology and Metabolic Acidosis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Metabolic Acidosis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Metabolic Acidosis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Metabolic Acidosis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Metabolic Acidosis market.



"Females are most commonly affected in case of Metabolic acidosis."



At present, there are no FDA approved therapies for the chronic treatment of metabolic acidosis, and there are several treatments that can be effective in metabolic acidosis, but still, there are many unmet needs. So, there is an immediate need for R&D activities for the development of novel therapies that can treat the root cause of the disease. A new drug candidate, called Veverimer (Tricida), may treat metabolic acidosis safely and effectively, and do so by removing accumulated acid from the gut without entering the bloodstream.



Approximately 70-80% of patients are undiagnosed with stage 3 to 5 Chronic Kidney Disease and metabolic acidosis (serum bicarbonate < 22 mEq/L)*, several Metabolic Acidosis treatments can be useful, but still, there are many unmet needs. So, there is an immediate need for R&D activities for the development of novel therapies that can treat the root cause of the disease; this further highlight the under Metabolic Acidosis treatment and the therapeutic gap.



The definitive proof is lacking for optimal evidence-based practice guidelines. Ongoing trials will hopefully facilitate more evidence-based Metabolic Acidosis treatment in the future. Metabolic acidosis therapies have potential growth in upcoming years due to factors such as disease-modifying potential; no FDA approved product competition and huge underdiagnosed and undertreated patient pool.



The other factors that shall further expedite metabolic acidosis market growth that includes increasing morbidity rate of metabolic acidosis and increasing awareness about available Metabolic Acidosis treatments during the forecast period (2019–2030).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Metabolic Acidosis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Veverimer

2. ADV7103

And many others



The key players in Metabolic Acidosis market are:



1. Tricida

2. Advicenne

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Metabolic Acidosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Metabolic Acidosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Metabolic Acidosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Metabolic Acidosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Metabolic Acidosis

8.1. United States

8.2. EU5

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. Italy

8.2.4. Spain

8.2.5. United Kingdom

8.3. Japan

9. Metabolic Acidosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Metabolic Acidosis Emerging Therapies

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. Veverimer: Tricida

11.3. ADV7103: Advicenne

12. Metabolic Acidosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Metabolic Acidosis Market Analysis (2017–2030)

13.1. United States Market Size

13.2. Germany Market Size

13.3. France Market Size

13.4. Italy Market Size

13.5. Spain Market Size

13.6. United Kingdom Market Size

13.7. Japan Market Size

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Metabolic Acidosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight



