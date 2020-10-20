Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The report titled "Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market" has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.



The global metabolic disorders drugs market is expected to decline from $145.9 billion in 2019 to $141.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.1%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. COVID-19 pandemic is affecting industries across the globe including the pharmaceutical sector. The disruptions due to extended factory closures in various countries, shortage of APIs and other chemicals, rise in prices of key ingredients, and slowed production are the key factors for this decline. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $200.8 billion in 2023.



Top Companies in the Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market: Sanofi S.A; Novo Nordisk A/S; AstraZeneca Plc; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co and Other



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Anti Diabetics drugs; Anti-Thyroid drugs; Others (Hyperparathyroidism, Hypopituitarism, Hypoadrenalism)

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores; Others

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Others

4) By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs; Generic Drugs

5) By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs; Over-The-Counter Drugs



North America was the largest region in the global metabolic disorders drugs market, accounting for 54% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global metabolic disorders drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global metabolic disorders drugs market.



Administration (FDA) has approved various enzyme replacement therapies for the treatment of metabolic disorders. Enzyme replacement therapy is used for treatment of rare genetic disorders through purified human, animal or recombinant enzymes. In December 2015, the FDA approved an enzyme replacement therapy Kanuma that can be used to treat adult and pediatric patients suffering from lysosomal acid lipase deficiency, a metabolic disorder that causes problems with the breakdown and use of fats and cholesterol in the body. Similarly, in October 2015, FDA had announced the approval of Strensiq, a drug that can be used for the treatment of perinatal, infantile and juvenile-onset hypophosphatasia, which is a metabolic disorder affecting multiple body systems.



