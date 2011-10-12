Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Patent Expiry of Lipitor in 2011 will Negatively Impact Dyslipidemia Market Value market report to its offering



Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Patent Expiry of Lipitor in 2011 will Negatively Impact Dyslipidemia Market Value



Summary



Reportstack, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research “Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Patent Expiry of Lipitor in 2011 will Negatively Impact Dyslipidemia Market Value”, which provides insights into metabolic disease therapeutics marled until 2017. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major metabolic diseases including Diabetes, Obesity and Dyslipidemia. The report also provides the share of generics in global metabolic diseases as well as in each indication market. It also provides the treatment algorithm flow for each three indications. The report examines the global metabolic diseases treatment usage patterns. In addition, the geographical distribution of metabolic diseases and market across the US, the top five countries of Europe and in Japan are provided in the report. The report also includes insights into the metabolic diseases R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape including major players in metabolic disorder therapeutics market. Finally, the report also includes analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) and licensing agreements that took place in metabolic disorder therapeutics market.



Scope



- The report analyzes treatment usage patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis, competitive landscape and key M&A trends in the global metabolic disorder therapeutics market for the three indications that includes Diabetes, Obesity and Dyslipidemia.

- Data and analysis on the metabolic disorder therapeutics market in the leading geographies of the world – the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

- Annualized market data for the metabolic disorder therapeutics market from 2002 to 2010, with forecasts to 2017 for three indications which includes diabetes, obesity and dyslipidemia

- Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market size, market share, annual cost of therapy, sales volume and treatment usage patterns such as disease population, treatment seeking population, diagnosis population and prescription population.

- Share of the generics in global metabolic disorder therapeutics market and for the market of each indication that is covered in the report.

- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market.

- The competitive landscape of the global metabolic disorder market including top companies benchmarking. The key companies studied in this report are Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Takeda, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline and Merck & Co. Inc.

- Key M&A activities and Licensing Agreements that took place in 2009 and 2011 in the metabolic disorder therapeutics market.



Companies Mentioned:

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Takeda

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Merck & Co Inc

Amylin Pharmaceuticals



