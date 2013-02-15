Metabolomic Technologies Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Metabolomic Technologies Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Metabolomic Technologies Inc. (MTI) focuses on the development of novel, patented, metabolomic-based, diagnostic tests to detect adenomatous polyps and colorectal cancer. The company's product portfolio consists of ColoDx, a diagnostic system engeneered to detect colorectal cancer based on a unique fingerprint of metabolites; and PolypDx, a diagnostic system that is designed to detect colonic adenomatous polyps. MTI also focuses on the development of other products, namely, BreastDx, a diagnostic for breast cancer, ProstateDx, a diagnostic for prostate cancer, CeliacDx, a diagnostic for celiac disease, ColitisDx, a diagnostic for ulcerative colitis, CrohnsDx, a diagnostic for crohn's disease, IBDDx, a diagnostic for IBD, LactoseDx, a diagnostic for lactose intolerance, RefluxDx, a diagnostic for Acid reflux, and UlcerDx, a diagnostic for gastric ulcers. The company entered into various with institutes, organizations and companies for the discovery, development and commercialization of its product portfolio. MTI is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Metabolomic Technologies Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
